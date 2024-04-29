Xi Jinping on state visit to Paris and Hautes-Pyrnes next week Liberation





The Chinese president will be in France on May 6 and 7 to discuss international crises with Emmanuel Macron, including the war in Ukraine, but also to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

This is the start of the Chinese president's first European tour in Europe since the Covid-19 pandemic. Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected on a state visit to France next week, the Elysee announced this Monday, April 29. With his wife Peng Liyuan, they will be received on Monday May 6 by Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron in Paris, where a state dinner is planned at the Lycée. Tuesday May 7, the two couples will go to the Hautes-Pyrnes where the French head of state wants to share a more intimate moment with his counterpart. He actually went there a lot in his childhood to visit his maternal grandmother, Germaine Nogus, who died in 2013 and who lived in Bagnres-de-Bigorre. Last year, Xi Jinping received the president of the Canton Republic for a tea ceremony in the residence of the governor of Guangdong province, where his father, Xi Zhongxun, lived when he held this position from 1978 to 1981. According to the French presidency, the discussions will focus on international crises, first and foremost the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, trade issues, scientific, cultural and sporting cooperation as well as our common actions in the face of global issues, in particular the climate emergency, the protection of biodiversity and the financial situation of the most vulnerable countriesadded the French presidency. This visit comes after that of the French president in Beijing and Canton in April 2023, recalled his services in a press release. A year ago in China, Emmanuel Macron called Xi Jinping bring Russia back to sanity with regard to Ukraine and everyone at the negotiating table. The Chinese president then declared himself ready to call his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the French delegation. The phone call actually took place shortly after. But the diplomatic advances expected by Paris on the Russian-Ukrainian front stopped there. Most important levers A year later, the French analysis has not changed: Beijing remaining Moscow's main political and economic ally, dialogue with the Chinese superpower on the Ukrainian conflict remains a priority. We must continue to engage China which, objectively, is the international actor who has the most important levers to change Moscow's calculation, we slip from a French diplomatic source, while recognizing that we should not expect a major turning point overnight. Calling for a peace solution, the Chinese authorities, who officially claim to be neutral, have never condemned the Russian invasion. Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to visit China in May. France, through this visit, demonstrates that it is one of the very rare countries in the world to be able to maintain channels of discussion at all levels with the second largest economic power in the world, with China, in a context where there is an extensive relationship. with the United States and the United Kingdom. It is an added value which is specific to Francewe still say from a diplomatic source. The visit to France will mark the start of Xi Jinping's first tour of Europe since the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw the Asian giant cut off many interactions with the rest of the world at length. He should then go to Serbia, according to media reports, then he is expected in Hungary from May 8 to 10.

