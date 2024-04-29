The opposite of Narendra Modi in Congress: not as rich but just as poor

All

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress's wealth redistribution plan, calling it a dangerous idea, in an interview with TOI yesterday.Earlier this month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised that if the Congress was voted to power, the party would conduct a probe to find out who owns the country's wealth and undertake an exercise to redistribute the same. “First of all, we will conduct a caste census to know the exact population and status of backward castes, SCs, STs, minorities and other castes. After this, the financial and institutional survey will begin. By Subsequently, we will take up the historic mission of distributing India's wealth, jobs and other social programs to these sections based on their population,” Rahul said.The idea turned into a big controversy when Prime Minister Modi suggested in a campaign speech that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the people's wealth to Muslims and cited the former Prime Minister's remark Manmohan Singh that the minority community was the first to lay claim to the country's resources. . “This urban-Naxal mentality, my mothers and sisters, will not even leave your 'mangalsutra'. They can reach this level,” Modi said at a rally in Banswara, Rajasthan.US Congress leader Sam Pitroda fueled controversy by proposing the inheritance tax as a way to redistribute wealth. “”In America there is an inheritance tax. If someone has wealth worth $100 million and when they die they can probably only transfer 45% of it to their children, 55% is taken back by the government. It's an interesting law,” he said. He then said he was just giving an example. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Pitroda's comments did not reflect the position of the left.

How Modi sees wealth redistribution

In an interview to TOI yesterday, Modi analyzed the controversial Congress idea in detail, terming it a “Maoist” idea. “We should not view this sinister plan of the Congress party as an empty threat. The threat is very real and has the potential to irreversibly harm our nation. This is a clear example of Maoist thinking and ideology. It is saddening to see the Congress party and It is Yuvraj who is carrying such a Maoist vision which is a recipe for disaster You would have seen the Yuvraj saying that we are going to take an x-ray, but this x-ray is nothing. other than raiding every house they own. They will plunder the common man to see how much wealth he has earned through hard work. They will plunder the ornaments of our women. Our Constitution protects the property of all minorities. This means that when Congress talks about redistribution it cannot touch the properties of minorities, it cannot consider redistribution of waqf properties, but it will look at the properties of other communities, which will sow complete communal discord. and irreversible,” he said.Read the full interview: India will not become an electoral autocracy if Yuvraj fails to come to power: PM ModiPrime Minister Modi said that the ideas of wealth redistribution, wealth tax, etc. are acceptable. never succeed because they never eliminate poverty, but simply distribute it so that everyone is equally poor. “These are actually dangerous problems disguised as solutions. Would you work day and night if the government took away your money in the name of redistribution?” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said wealth redistribution would discourage a large number of people coming out of poverty with government help.

“Today we are empowering 3 million women to become Lakhpati Didis. Such policies will ensure that women do not become Lakhpatis and their aspirations do not progress. If anyone has taken a Mudra loan and is progressing, its growth will be stunted. Our street vendors who Today we are the third largest startup ecosystem in the world Such policies will kill the startup revolution by our youth. This policy is a way to please their vote bank. ,” he said.

He said equitable growth can be ensured by removing barriers and empowering people. “This unlocks their entrepreneurial potential, as we have seen in our country, even in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, which are giving birth to many startups and sports stars,” he said.

“These reasons explain why wealth redistribution, wealth taxes, etc. have never succeeded: they never eliminated poverty; they simply distributed it so that everyone was equally The poor remain poverty-stricken, wealth creation stops and poverty becomes uniform. These policies sow discord and block any path to equity, they create hatred and destabilize the economic and social fabric of the world. a nation,” he said.