Imran Khan to make a comeback after a 9-year hiatus with Happy Patel?





Imran Khan | Image: Instagram

Imran Khan has been in the news ever since he hinted at his acting comeback. The actor has spoken a lot about his tough times and why he left the film industry. Now, after a gap of 9 years, the actor is gearing up to return with a comedy-drama titled Happy Patel, backed by Aamir Khan. Interestingly, the project will be helmed by Khan's Delhi Belly co-star Vir Das.

Everything you need to know about Imran Khan's comeback film Happy Patel

A source told Peepingmoon that eight months after Imran Khan hinted at the possibility of returning to the big screen, he had locked the project. The actor will star in Happy Patel, which will be a quirky comedy bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions. The film is billed as a laugh riot, set in a “familiar but uniquely fresh world.” The shooting of the project has already started in Goa.

(A file photo of Imran Khan | Image: Instagram)

The film will mark the directorial debut of Vir Das, who has been in the industry for over 17 years. Apart from Imran, the film will also feature Mona Singh in a pivotal role. Further details regarding the leading lady of the film are under wraps. However, we can expect Aamir Khan's appearance in the film.

(A stock photo of Vir Das | Image: Instagram)DYK Imran Khan was supposed to make a comeback with a spy thriller series?

Earlier, it was reported that Imran's comeback project was a web series with Abbas Tyrewala. The actor was supposed to play an intelligence officer set in the world of South Asian counter-espionage. The series was supposed to air on Disney Plus Hotstar, but due to a merger between Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Company, the project was shelved. Lately, Imran even expressed relief over the project being shelved and said that he didn't want to play a character who uses a gun to solve problems.

(A file photo of Imran Khan | Image: Instagram)

Imran Khan was last seen in Katti Batti, alongside Kangana Ranaut. The film grossed approximately $52.8 million on its opening day and went on to earn $225 million in its first week worldwide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment/bollywood/imran-khan-to-make-acting-comeback-after-9-year-hiatus-with-happy-patel-here-s-what-we-know/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos