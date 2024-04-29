Asaduddin Owaisi's 'Muslims use condoms the most' response to PM Modi's vaccine

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (file).

New Delhi:

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday waded into the tug-of-war between the BJP and the Congress, triggered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on Muslims and claims of “redistribution of wealth…to those who have the most children… to the infiltrators.” “.

At a rally in Hyderabad on Sunday, Mr Owaisi hit back at the Prime Minister's “those with the most children” remark by saying “Muslims use condoms the most” and mocked the party's slogan on power “Modi ki Guarantee”, saying: “(The Prime Minister) has only one guarantee…hating Dalits and Muslims.”

“Why are you creating fear that Muslims will produce more children? According to Modi government data, population growth and fertility among Muslims have declined. Muslims use condoms the most, and I have no shame to say that…” thundered Mr. Owaisi. .

“Narendra Modi is making Hindus fear that Muslims are becoming a majority community. How long will you create fear against Muslims? Our religion is different but we belong to this country.”

Neither the BJP nor the Prime Minister have responded so far.

The bitter fight between the BJP and the Congress, as well as opposition parties allied with the INDIA bloc, erupted after Mr Modi's remark this month at an election rally in Banswara, Rajasthan.

Referring to plans in the Congress manifesto for an “economic and institutional report” as part of the National Caste Survey, and combining this with a remark by his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh, the Prime Minister said: “ The Congress says it will calculate gold with mothers and sisters… and distribute these assets… The Manmohan Singh government declared that Muslims have the first right to all resources…”

READ | After PM says 'Congress will distribute assets among infiltrators'

“…who will this be distributed to? It will be distributed to those with more children. It will be distributed to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators?” he said.

NDTV FACT CHECK | Did Congress really promise “redistribution of wealth”?

Mr. Modi's remarks sparked an angry response from the Congress, which accused him of lying to distract voters from the real issues. The party stressed that its manifesto made no such claim, and Rahul Gandhi later explained that the survey and its components were an “important step” in understanding how certain sections of society had developed and what is necessary to guarantee equality.

READ | “I didn’t say…”: Rahul on the “Redistribution of wealth” line, the Prime Minister’s blows

The party also filed a complaint with the Electoral Commission. A notice was sent to BJP leader JP Nadda and his Congress counterpart Mallikarjun Kharge after a complaint was filed against Mr Gandhi.

In a significant move, both party leaders were asked to ensure their activists follow guidelines for “better quality political discourse”. They were asked to submit their responses by 11 a.m. this morning.

READ | BJP receives notice in Delhi, PM's grip on inheritance rights in Madhya Pradesh

The AIMIM boss is contesting the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat in this poll, a stronghold of his family since 1984, when his father, Salahuddin Owaisi, won it from the Congress.

In 2019, he got more than 60 percent of the votes, but could face a stronger test this time, notably from the BJP's Madhavi Latha. The two men clashed earlier this month after a video appeared to show the BJP leader – decked out in saffron and a garland of yellow flowers – pretending to draw and shoot an arrow during a procession/campaign Ram Navami near a mosque.

READ | “Where does the mosque come from? »: a BJP candidate on “Imaginary Arrow”

Mr Owaisi slammed the action as “vulgar, obscene and provocative”, while Ms Latha claimed the video was “incomplete” and was being circulated online “to create negativity”. “…if anyone is hurt by such a video, I would like to apologize…” she said on X (formerly Twitter). A police case has been filed. She hit back last week, accusing her rival of inciting people by discussing “religion and beef.”

Hyderabad will vote along with the rest of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on May 13. The results will be on June 4.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.