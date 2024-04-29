Lee Hsien Loong, Jokowi pledge continuity of Spore-Indonesia ties at final leaders' retreat





BOGOR: Accompanied by their successors, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong celebrated their achievements in bilateral relations over the past decade during their leaders' retreat at the Bogor State Palace on Monday (29 April, and promised continuity of future cooperation. The meeting, a long-standing tradition in which countries' leaders and ministers meet informally each year to discuss ways to strengthen ties, was the seventh and final for the two leaders, who will leave office in 2024. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong is expected to succeed Lee on May 15. Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who won the February 14 presidential election, will succeed Widodo in October. Calling the rare eight-eyed meeting particularly special as it was his last with the Indonesian president, Lee expressed confidence that the new leaders will continue to take relations to greater heights. From the current leadership to the next, we are committed to looking to the future, building on solid foundations and expanding cooperation, he said at a joint press conference with the Indonesian leader. known as Jokowi. I am happy that President Jokowi and I will return the bilateral relationship to a good state for our successors. May Singapore-Indonesia relations continue to prosper well into the distant future. President Widodo said this withdrawal of leaders is a strong signal for continued cooperation between the two countries, Singapore and Indonesia. The two leaders praised the progress made in several sectors, notably defense and the green economy. Widodo also praised plans to export electricity to Singapore and cooperation in technology transfer and science and technology exchange in food processing. Lee highlighted the excellent progress in bilateral cooperation in areas such as defense, digital economy and green economy. He also welcomed the resolution of long-standing issues regarding airspace management, defense cooperation and extradition under an expanded framework, which entered into force in March 2024. Thanking Widodo and his ministers, Lee said: “They show that when we work together in a spirit of friendship and openness, we can approach even the most complex issues in a pragmatic and mutually beneficial way.” Besides the milestones in bilateral relations, the prime minister also recognized Widodos' contributions to Indonesia and the region, and highlighted the country's importance as ASEAN's largest economy. As host of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in 2022 and the ASEAN summit in 2023, Indonesia, under Widodo's leadership, has been a constructive voice in a divided world, said Lee. With his vision and leadership, he has placed Indonesia on a strong economic trajectory, confident and optimistic about the path ahead. And elevated ASEAN as a participant in international affairs with a point of view worth listening to and with contributions that will make a difference. This has brought stability and progress to Indonesia and the entire region, he said. When Indonesia prospers, the region prospers, he added. -The time of the straits/ANN

