Donald Trump demands immediate lifting of gag order





Donald Trump has called for the silence imposed during his secret trial to be lifted as the high-profile case continues.

Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee called the order “unprecedented and constitutional.”

Judge Juan Merchan imposed a silence on Trump in March, barring the Republican from making public comments about prosecutors, witnesses, jurors or any of their family members associated in the high-profile silence case. The case will examine whether Trump falsified business records regarding payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep an alleged affair secret before the 2016 election, as a criminal indictment alleges. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to all 34 charges against him.

The silence order was expanded in April to include barring Trump from making statements about Merchan's family as well as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Meanwhile, Merchan scheduled a hearing last Tuesday on allegations that Trump's social media posts linking to articles attacking his former lawyer Michael Cohen or claiming that “undercover liberal activists” lied to the judge to be part of the jury constituted a violation of the gag order. .

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at the end of the day in his trial for allegedly hiding secret money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 26, 2024 in New York.

Prosecutors asked the judge to fine Trump a total of $10,000 for 10 violations, but the judge waited to issue his ruling during Tuesday's hearing.

“The 45th President Donald J. Trump is once again the Republican nominee for President of the United States and is currently leading in the polls,” Trump wrote at the end of the second week of the trial.

He continued: “However, he is being inundated with questions from the media because of this rigged Biden trial, which President Trump is not allowed to comment on, nor respond to, due to the UNPRECEDENTED gag order AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL of Judge Juan Merchan. His opponents have unlimited rights. He never had the right to ask questions, but he has no right to answer. There has never been a situation like this in the history of our country, a candidate who is not allowed to answer questions, even crooked Joe Biden, talks about the Sham affair, and others are inspired by it. its administration. We call on Judge Merchan to LIFT THE SLAPP ORDER immediately, so that President Trump can freely express his opinions, feelings, and policies. He is once again demanding his constitutional right to freedom of expression. becomes a rigged election! »

Newsweek reached out to a Trump representative by email for comment on this story.

In another view, legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann suggested that Merchan should impose a monitor for the ex-president's social media posts to ensure compliance with his silence order.

“If Judge Merchan doesn't want to put Trump in jail now for contempt, he should impose a monitor now to monitor his social media so they don't violate the silence order,” he wrote on X , formerly known as Twitter.

The trial now enters its third week.

