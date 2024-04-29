Would Erdogan's visit have been Biden's moment in Charlottesville?

President Donald Trump He shocked America with his moral equivalence when, in the context of a 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville and the killing of a counter-protester, he declared that there were “very fine people two sides “. His remarks were enough for Trump's opponents to label him a racist. After all, even though many at the Unite the Right rally did not subscribe to the neo-Nazi view of some attendees and simply wanted to protest the erasure of Confederate history from public spaces, the fact that Trump seemed to legitimize their gathering was sufficient to confirm guilt.

After winning the presidency, President Joe Biden used the Charlottesville march to draw a clear distinction between himself and his predecessor. The forces of hatred and violence emerged from the shadows as neo-Nazis, Klansmen and white supremacists descended on a historic American city. With torches in their hands and veins bulging in their necks, they spewed the same anti-Semitic bile heard in Germany, he said. declared.

How sad, then, just three years later, that he can still turn the White House Rose Garden into a platform for hatred. Even though Biden postponed his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the White House, he refuses to completely pull the plug.

The White House and State Department say they will postpone that date, despite Erdogan's wholehearted embrace of Hamas. Consider: Erdogan not only hosted Hamas terrorist leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Mashal on April 20-21, but also offered to host Hamas leaders if current sponsor Qatar severed ties.

Erdogan's reference to Haniyeh as leader of the Palestinian struggle is an implicit rejection of the Oslo Accords which linked the legitimacy of any recognized Palestinian leader to the rejection of terrorism. That said, Erdogan lives in a world where suicide bombings and baby beheadings are acceptable as long as the victims are Jewish. This is why he took advantage of his meeting with Hamas leaders to once again deny that Hamas is a terrorist organization. However, in Erdogan's eyes, Israel is worse than Nazi Germany. When Erdogan speaks in Parliament, members of his party chant Death to Israel as their refrain.

The problem is not simply rhetorical. Immediately before and after Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, Israeli customs authorities intercepted explosive precursors and weapons that Turkey sought to smuggle to Hamas in Gaza. Erdogan now declares his intention to bypass Cyprus-based inspections of goods in Gaza by sending a new flotilla.

Erdogan may be the dictator of a country the United States seeks to associate with, but Biden has no obligation to give him a platform or the honor of such a high-profile visit. Perhaps Biden, like Trump in Charlottesville, thinks short-term demands excuse the legitimization of hatred.

This is certainly the case for Secretary of State Antony Blinken. After all, why would he send his anti-terrorist coordinator Elizabeth Richard, former ambassador to Lebanon, to negotiate the fight against terrorism in Ankara?not to mention Hamas? Deputy Secretary of State Barbara Leaf, for her part,informedspoke to the press on Wednesday about the state of the situation in Gaza, but neglected to mention the American and Israeli hostages held by the terrorist group.

Don't make a mistake. What Biden, Blinken, Richard and Leaf are doing now is different from Trump declaring that there are very good people on both sides, only in the sense that not only are they compromising morally, but they are also inviting the leading terrorism apologist in the White House. Trump could plead ignorance; Biden has no excuses. He can’t have it both ways when it comes to anti-Semitism.

President Joe Biden, Secretary Blinken: If you have an ounce of sincerity in your condemnation of anti-Semitism, don't let Erdogan near the White House. Cancel the visit unequivocally. Do not turn the People's House into a platform for a foreign leader to endorse terrorism. and endanger America's 7.5 million Jews.

Michael Rubin is a contributor to Washington Examiner Beltway Confidential Blog. He is director of policy analysis at the Middle East Forum and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.