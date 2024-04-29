Indonesian and Singaporean leaders hold annual talks, joined this year by their successors

Article content BOGOR, Indonesia (AP) Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday celebrated continued cooperation between the two countries at their seventh and final leaders' retreat in Jakarta, an annual meeting between the two leaders of South-East Asia in which their successors also participated this year. Lee's visit to Indonesia is one of his last working trips before he hands over the reins of his administration to a new leader. The eldest son of Singaporean founding father Lee Kuan Yew announced his resignation earlier this month after two decades at the helm. His Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Lawrence Wong, will succeed him in May.

Article content

Article content Widodo, Indonesia's first president from Jakarta's traditional elite, widely known as Jokowi, will be replaced by Prabowo Subianto, who will take office in October. The four top officials met Monday at the colonial-style presidential palace in Bogor, just outside Jakarta, as the retreat became a passing of the guard for both countries. I am happy that President Jokowi and I will hand over bilateral relations to good condition for our successors, Lee said at a joint press conference with Widodo after the meeting. I am confident that Mr. Prabowo and DPM Lawrence will continue to take their relations to greater heights. The Singapore Prime Minister's Office said in a statement ahead of Lee's visit that the two leaders would take stock of the significant progress made in bilateral cooperation during their tenure. Previously, the two countries had ratified three landmark agreements, including a defense cooperation agreement and separate treaties on extradition and airspace. The agreements were signed at the 2022 leaders' retreat and came into effect this year.

Article content At this year's retreat, the leaders oversaw the signing of several agreements, including an update on defense cooperation that Lee said reflects the strong defense ties between the two countries. A similar defense agreement was first signed by the two countries in April 2007, but did not enter into force following opposition from the Indonesian Parliament. The defense cooperation agreement will significantly strengthen Singapore's ability to conduct naval and military exercises amid regional tensions linked to China's growing military power. The island city-state lacks sea, land and air space to effectively train its army. Indonesia, which has huge land and sea areas, agreed to let Singapore conduct naval exercises with other countries in the Bravo Zone of the South China Sea four times a year, under terms that had already the subject of criticism from Indonesian lawmakers. We finalized these agreements and they came into effect last month, Lee said. This shows that when we work together in a spirit of friendship and openness, we can approach even the most complex issues in a pragmatic and mutually beneficial way.

Article content Widodo said they also discussed regional and global issues. We agreed to continue to encourage peace in the Middle East region and committed to strengthening the centrality of ASEAN, Widodo said, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations , composed of 10 members. He added that Indonesia and Singapore agreed to cooperate in the areas of food security, energy transition, digital economy and healthcare. The development of Nusantara, the new Indonesian capital in Borneo, was also discussed. Around 29 Singapore companies have signed letters of intent to invest. Indonesia's Investment Ministry says Singapore was the largest foreign investor last year. Lee said Singapore's investments in Indonesia have increased steadily and have exceeded a total of 74 billion Singapore dollars ($54 billion). Lee praised Widodos' vision and leadership, saying he has elevated ASEAN's position in international affairs and brought stability and progress to Indonesia and the entire region. He said Indonesia, as Southeast Asia's largest economy and one of Singapore's closest neighbors, is poised to become one of the world's largest economies. When Indonesia prospers, the region prospers, Lee said. ___ Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.

