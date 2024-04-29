The Blackpool South by-election battle is like being the only player on the field when there is no team to take you on, according to a Labor insider.

On the doorstep with party candidate Chris Webb, the level of support he enjoys is evidenced by I is such that it almost seems like a production.

One resident, Mark, said he voted Tory in 2019 because I wanted Boris Johnson to get Brexit done and they just ruined it, and messed up a lot of other things at the same time.

He now votes Labour, not because he is particularly inspired by Sir Keir Starmers' party, but because he feels angry and disappointed by the Conservative government.

Another door was opened by a local Conservative MP who told Mr Webb he expected him to succeed and seemed barely able to bring himself to say he would vote for his own party.

As we continued to go door to door, passing cars, including an NHS ambulance, honked their horns in support of Mr Webb, the bookmakers' hot favourite. The support combined with the glorious Blackpool sunshine almost makes it feel like a pro-Labour political version of The Truman Show.

The Conservatives, beset by national gloom, local scandal and voter frustration with Rishi Sunak and his predecessors, barely seem present. Conservative Scott Benton, elected MP for Blackpool South in 2019, was forced to resign after it emerged he had offered to put pressure on ministers in return for payments.

In neighboring Fylde, Mark Menzies is the latest Conservative MP to resign after sinister allegations he misused his campaign funds (he denies this).

And the current Conservative candidate in Blackpool South, David Jones, has not been spared the row due to his own role as chairman of Mr Menzies' Conservative Association. He denied any knowledge of these allegations.

The series of events left voters particularly disappointed and Mr Webb said apathy remained a challenge for Labor on their doorstep.

They just want realistic commitments that show the government is on their side, listening to their concerns, but not over-promising because they were disappointed, he said. I .

You talk to anyone and it contributes to this apathy. They feel abandoned by the government, by Scott Benton and by the last 14 years.

Addressing undecided voters, he asked them to lend them their voice for the months leading up to the legislative elections. If you don't like what you see, you can vote for someone else in the fall, he said.

According to research from the House of Commons Library, Blackpool South was among the five most deprived constituencies in England in 2019. And the area, which relies on the hospitality and tourism industry, has been hit hard by the pandemic and the surge in energy prices.

Local business owner Simon Connelly, who has run his hotel in Blackpool for several decades, said he took a second job just to keep things afloat. “I had to work as a taxi driver while running my business, otherwise we would not have survived,” he said. I .

Is Labor providing enough support to help people in difficulty and those living in poverty?

Mr Webb said: The last Labor government lifted so many families out of poverty through the minimum wage here in Blackpool, including my own. The New Deal for Workers [Labours policy to toughen up workers rights] I would do the same for so many people here.

But there is a challenger who is serious about taking on the Labor Party. Reform candidate Mark Butcher is well known locally and said I that he is there to win it.

British Reform leader Richard Tice, centre, and the party's local candidate Mark Butcher, left, visit a confectionery factory in Blackpool

“I have my sights set on winning, I have my sights set on becoming the MP for Blackpool and I am serious about it,” he said.

When we started this journey, we didn't think that. But in the last few weeks, I've seen people screaming on my doorstep, everywhere I go, and the noise of people, I think we're going to be shocked because there are a lot of secret voters.

Blackpool need me to win, he added.

Talk to I During an election campaign at the Blackpool FC supporters' club, which was attended by neither Labor nor Conservative candidates, Mr Butcher said his support was a protest vote.

He attacked the Labor Council for failing to listen to its citizens and accused them of being arrogant and said local Tory MPs had embarrassed and disappointed voters.

“We know the Conservative Party is finished, so I guess our attention is really focused on the Labor Party, because that's where we want to attract voters from,” he said.

The Reform Party is not fielding a full slate of candidates in local elections this week and its performance in the Blackpool South by-election will be closely scrutinized for the scale of the challenge the party will present to the Conservatives in the general election.

A Reform source said it was possible they would come second in the constituency. They said the Conservatives' double whammy in both Fylde and Blackpool South had significantly damaged the party's reputation in the area, leaving a void for Reformers to fill.

If this does not happen, will the party have to accept that it is not a serious political challenger? No, we have always followed a six-year strategy, with our focus being the next elections, the source said.

Mr Butcher is known in the community through the charity he founded, Amazing Graze, which provides food to the destitute and homeless in Blackpool.

The Charity Commission is investigating claims the soup kitchen was used to promote his political campaign, but he has denied any wrongdoing and said the accusations amounted to a smear campaign and an attack by his political rivals.

If he comes second, he said he would spend the coming months bloodying Labor's nose before fighting again in the general election.

The vote takes place on the same day as the last round of local elections held in 2021, when the Conservatives were in the lead.

Then the council votes coincided with a crushing defeat for Labor when it lost the Hartlepool by-election to the Conservatives.

It was a hugely symbolic blow for a battered Labor Party, which left Boris Johnson's Conservatives almost invincible.

Three years later, with the Conservatives bracing for heavy losses in the city council, this by-election in a northern seaside town on the other side of the country could also be significant and symbolic of a huge turnaround in fortunes.