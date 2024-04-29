As Indian elections are in full swing, Narendra Modi is becoming desperate and dangerous | Salil Tripathi

When Narendra Modi first ran for prime minister in 2014, his overarching goal was to convince voters that he was a different man and no longer the chief minister of the state of Gujarat, in the west of the country, where, under his leadership, more than 1,000 people were massacred during a communal pogrom in 2002. (A British government report found Modi directly responsible for failing to stop the killing of Muslims he always denied any guilt and was cleared of all charges by the Supreme Court.) Modi was going to be the man who would transform India by ushering in vikasor economic development, for all.

His record as prime minister over the past decade belies this. Now the mask has completely fallen. At a recent election rally in Rajasthan, Modi delivered an unusually inflammatory speech in which he claimed that his predecessor, Manmohan Singh, had declared that Muslims had first rights to the country's resources. It was a distortion and an exaggeration. The reference was to a speech Singh gave in 2006 on India's development priorities.

Singh identified agriculture, irrigation, water resources, health, education and essential investments in rural infrastructure as priorities, and added that marginalized communities, including women, children, Dalits and minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, should be empowered to share equitably in the fruits of development. By speaking specifically about Muslims, he gave his critics the opportunity to say that he was giving preferential treatment to Muslims. In the next sentence he said they should have first rights to the resources. An outcry inevitably followed, and the the Prime Minister's Office clarified that he meant that the first demand for resources was for priority areas for all marginalized groups. But the damage was done and the simplest interpretation gained ground.

Motivated primarily by cynical electoral calculations, Modi's speech aimed to frighten voters into believing that a Congress government would come after their wealth. Modi added that he would protect Indian mothers and sisters whose wealth was at risk, pointing to the coveted mangalsutra (sacred necklace) that married women wear to indicate their marital status. Modi's implication was that the Congress would withdraw it and redistribute it to the infiltrators and those with children who have the most veiled references to Muslims. (A BJP spokesperson said the infiltrators were referring to foreigners, not Indian Muslims.)

This is not a whistle blowing policy, its meaning is audible to all Indians. This fueled Hindu fears and was intended to rouse Hindus: it was dangerous and clearly divisive. After thousands of voters complained that Modi's speech violated the electoral code of conduct, the Election Commission of India searched for an answer by JP Nadda, president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The vehemence of Modis' speech suggests that after 10 years in power, his government has run out of tricks and wants to ensure that the BJP's angry core voters and Hindu fundamentalists will not abandon it. Modi addressed many of the controversial issues that were on Hindu nationalists' wish lists: The Supreme Court upheld the government's decision to revoke Kashmir's special status, his government has forbidden the Muslim practice of instant divorce, and the Rama temple was built in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Hindus.

Video Narendra Modi inaugurates Hindu temple on site of demolished mosque

THE high-speed train he promised is far from finished, but other trains which run faster than traditional locomotives were introduced. There are chic highways And toll highwaysalthough some have sparse traffic, bridges And airports. The wealthy praise infrastructure development and continue to support it.

But the fact remains that youth unemployment is reaching an unprecedented level; according to the International Labor Organization, 83% of unemployed Indians are in this group. (As with any critical conclusion about India, the government disputed report.) Hunger among the poor is chronic. As much as 800 million Indians depend on government-subsidized food rations. The number of billionaires in the Forbes list of the world's richest people shows a growing number of Indiansbut inequalities have worsened considerably and India today has greater income inequality than during the British Raj, according to the World Inequality Lab.

Worse still, the Southern states are bitter because they likely to lose influence in a future parliament if the next boundary commission redraws the boundaries, rewarding the more populous states (usually in the north). THE tax distribution system, is also unfair, according to the Southern states, which must cajole the federal government to act fairly and equitably. Lately, the Supreme Court and other courts have complicated Modi's best-laid plans, first by declaring the electoral bond system that his government implemented as unconstitutional and arbitrary. Some courts have started grant bail Or release human rights defenders and academics who have been imprisoned for years without charge.

Modis supporters say he will get more than 400 seats out of 543 this time, and predicting the outcome of an election is a foolish task. But the desperation is palpable in one constituency in Modi's home state of Gujarat, his candidate said. elected without opposition after the Congress candidate was rejected over allegations of discrepancies in his documents, the party suggested foul play. Such events suggest concern that things may not go as planned. Hence the rejection of the mask; hence an openly dangerous speech.

Meanwhile, Indian officials are talking about the big carnival of democracyand many in the West praise the largest democracy in the world. (More precisely, it is the most populous country in the world where elections are regularly held.) Western bankers and information technology pioneers are working to flatter and stimulate India. At such a time, no slight criticism from the US State Department will attract attention, and we will also not notice that the overseas Indian status of a French journalist, Vanessa Dougnac, was revoked (she is married to an Indian), and an Australian journalist, Avani Dias, was informed of her visa would not be extended. Nitasha Kaul, a British academic of Indian originwas refused entry into India.

Modi could still win the elections, but the loss would be India's.

Salil Tripathi is a New York-based writer and board member of PEN International. His latest book, The Gujaratis, will be published this year