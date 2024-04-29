Jokowi, Lee Hsien Loong discuss defense, investment and ASEAN issues





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong stressed the importance of persistent collaboration between their countries even though they will retire this year. Jokowi cordially received Lee at the Presidential Palace in Bogor on Monday, April 29, the seventh Indonesia-Singapore leaders' retreat under the leadership of Lee and Jokowi. “Prime Minister Lee’s visit is powerful indication of continued cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia,” Jokowi said in a joint press release. According to him, several topics were discussed during the meeting, including politics-defense, green economy-investment, socio-culture and ASEAN regional issues. In the same statement, Lee stressed the importance of his visit, given that both leaders will retire this year. He said cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia had made extraordinary progress over the past decade. He also noted that over the past year, the city-state's investment in Indonesia could reach S$74 billion. “We share a commitment to deepening mutual understanding and building robust relationships,” Lee said. After the bilateral meeting, Jokowi and Lee witnessed the signing of two memorandums of understanding on community empowerment in the mangrove ecosystem and the Indonesia-Singapore Joint Update on Defense Cooperation (JUDC ). Lee is expected to complete his term before being replaced by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on May 15, 2024. Meanwhile, the inauguration of President-elect Prabowo Subianto on October 20, 2024 will mark the end of the Jokowi administration. Lawrence and Prabowo, who is currently defense minister, accompanied Jokowi and Lee to the bilateral meetingeven joining the conversation on the two leaders' veranda at Bogor Palace. During the bilateral meeting, Jokowi request Singapore supported the construction of a solar power plant in Indonesia's future capital, IKN, in East Kalimantan, and invited Singapore to become the developer of three halal industrial zones in Bintan, Serang and Sidoarjo. He also proposed cooperation in training Bali's health personnel, digitalization of health care and development of health care special economic zones. Meanwhile, Lee sought to deepen cooperation in the digital economy and monitoring of the Tech:X program, which encourages young technology professionals to gain experience in Singapore and Indonesia. The Prime Minister of Singapore has also promoted the green economy by facilitating training and cross-border electricity exploration. Jokowi and Lee also agreed to oversee the implementation of the flight information region, defense cooperation and extradition. DANIEL A. FAJRI Editor's Pick: Jokowi meets Singapore PM at leaders' retreat; Signals continued bilateral cooperation Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

