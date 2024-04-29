Did the Iranian president visit Imran Khan in prison?





Social media has been flooded with posts claiming that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in prison during the latter's three-day official visit to Pakistan in April.

The statements are incorrect.

The user further claimed that politicians Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Parvez Elahi were also present in the meeting.

“The Iranian president promised to play a role in the release of Imran Khan,” the user added.

The post was shared alongside a video purportedly showing the news broadcast on Pakistani news channels.

The post has been viewed more than 100,000 times and liked nearly 900 times to date.

Similar claims have also taken off on TikTok here, here and here.

The Iranian Embassy in Pakistan has refuted online claims that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met with former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated in a prison in Rawalpindi, Punjab, since August.

“The Iranian embassy denies such misinformation,” a senior embassy official, who asked not to be named, told Geo Fact Check by phone. [in Pakistan] were scheduled with the country's leaders and official authorities.

Separately, Geo Fact Check found no news reports or other evidence to support claims that the Iranian president met Khan during the latter's April 22-24 visit.

