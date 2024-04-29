Delhi High Court rejects plea seeking disqualification of PM Modi from elections for six years | Latest news India

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting elections for six years for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by allegedly seeking to vote in the name of “God and place of worship” during his mandate. recent speech in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. The High Court said the plea had no merit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI file)

The court held that the plea was completely misconstrued as the petitioner had approached the court when the Electoral Commission was yet to respond to a call for his representation seeking similar relief.

HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The petitioner presupposes that there has been a violation of the MCC. This is totally unjustified. The plea being devoid of merit is dismissed, Justice Sachin Datta said in the order.

Recently, the Congress pitted the Election Commission against the Prime Minister over his undercover remarks on Muslims during an election rally in Rajasthan.

“The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute these assets. They will distribute it to whom – the Manmohan Singh government had declared that Muslims have the first right over the country's property,” Modi had said.

“Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had declared that Muslims have the first right to the property of the country. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have the most of children. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators?

The Election Commission took notice and directed BJP president JP Nadda to ensure that all star campaigners maintain the highest standard of speech expected of them.

The third phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 7. The vote count is scheduled for June 4.