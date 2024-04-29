Formula 1: Miami Grand Prix sends cease and desist letter to stop Donald Trump from fundraising during race





The Miami Grand Prix does not want a fundraiser to be held for former President Donald Trump during Sunday's race. (Photo by Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)

The Miami Grand Prix is ​​seeking to prevent a fundraiser for former President Donald Trump from taking place during Sunday's race.

Race organizers sent a cease-and-desist letter to Steven Witkoff, a major fundraiser for the GOP candidate. According to the Washington Post, Trump plans to attend the race, and Witkoffs Golf Club had announced a trip to the race in a suite that would have been a Trump event.

It has come to our attention that you may be using your rooftop Paddock Club suite for political purposes, namely raising money for a federal election at $250,000 per ticket, which clearly violates the licensing agreement Following Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, read the letter, which was obtained by The Washington Post. If this is true, we regret to inform you that your suite license will be revoked, you will not be allowed to attend the race at any time and we will issue you a full refund.

Trump has resided in South Florida since leaving the White House in 2021 after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden. Witkoff, 67, is a real estate developer and longtime supporter of the former president.

Trump's last appearance at a major auto racing event was in 2020, when he was president. Trump gave the command ahead of the 2020 Daytona 500.

The Miami Grand Prix is ​​the first of three Formula 1 races to be held in the United States in 2024, alongside autumn events in Austin and Las Vegas. The race around the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot in Miami Gardens has been taking place since 2022, and Max Verstappen has won each of the first two events.

Verstappen has won four of five races this season and is the hot favorite for Sunday's race. This year's race includes a sprint race on Saturday. This is the first time that F1 has organized a sprint weekend in Miami. Unlike previous years, Saturday's sprint race is points-only. Qualifying will take place after the sprint race to establish the grid for Sunday's Grand Prix.

