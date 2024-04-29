Blinken, Fidan meet after Turkey postpones Erdogan's White House visit





ANKARA Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met his US counterpart Antony Blinken in Riyadh on Monday, as the two countries deal with the fallout from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's sudden decision to postpone his visit to Washington. The two discussed ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, the delivery of urgent aid to the Palestinian enclave, ceasefire efforts and the release of hostages, according to Turkish public broadcaster TRT. Fidan met with Blinken in the Saudi capital, where the Turkish foreign minister visited on Sunday to participate in a contact group established by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League to discuss a ceasefire. fire in Gaza. It includes the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan and Turkey. Blinken arrived in Riyadh on Monday as part of his seventh tour of the region since the start of the Hamas-Israel war. It remains unclear whether the two top diplomats discussed postponing Erdogan's long-awaited visit to the White House in early May. Both parties cited scheduling conflicts for the move. The visit had not been officially announced. Speaking hours before the postponement was announced, US Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake reportedly told the Turkish-American Business Council meeting on Friday that the visit would go ahead. Erdogan's planned visit was leaked to Turkish media ahead of local elections on March 31. The Turkish president's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) suffered an unprecedented defeat in the vote, losing its leading party status to the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party, based on share of votes nationally for the first time since its creation in 2001. Opposition parties had criticized the government over trade relations between Turkey and Israel during the campaign. The Turkish government then unveiled trade restrictions on 54 product groups on April 9. But some Islamist parties continue to pressure Erdogan's government to block sales of Azerbaijani oil to Israel through Turkish ports. Hours before the postponement, Erdogan intensified his criticism of the Biden administration. He criticized the US veto of last week's vote in the UN Security Council in favor of full Palestinian membership in the UN, as well as Biden's approval of a program of $26 billion in war aid to Israel. He also hit back at domestic criticism of the war between Israel and Hamas from the New Islamist Welfare Party, which had made Turkish-Israeli trade relations one of the dominant campaign themes ahead of the elections. March, 31st. No one has the right to undermine Turkey's exemplary stance towards the Palestinian cause just to attract attention, he said in a thinly veiled attack on the Islamist party. The small New Welfare party, which won four seats in the Turkish Parliament in May's parliamentary elections thanks to its electoral alliance with the AKP, presented its own candidates in the local elections on March 31. AKP strongholds.

