Government fails to tackle record number of alcohol-related deaths

The impact of alcohol on the nation's health is routinely ignored and yet we know it is causing a public health crisis.

Recent figures show a 32.8% increase in deaths from alcohol-specific causes between 2019 and 2022 in the UK. However, if you were to judge the level of the crisis by what the government is doing to prevent it, you would be forgiven for thinking that everything is fine. Month after month, year after year, I have witnessed the government's inertia that simply allowed this to happen.

We have long known that drinking habits have changed during the pandemic, with heavy drinkers consuming more alcohol on average. Unfortunately, these levels have barely fallen and have already had significant health consequences. There were 2,483 more alcohol-related deaths in 2022 than in 2019, with deaths concentrated in our most deprived communities.

Prevention policies are simply ignored

Alcohol is the leading risk factor for poor health and death among people aged 15 to 49. With long-term economic stability increasingly dependent on a healthy workforce, there is a clear economic incentive to prevent these deaths. There is also a moral obligation to create and maintain an environment that allows individuals to live healthier lives.

You might think that we don't have the knowledge or skills to solve this problem, but we know exactly what to do to reduce alcohol consumption and its harms. Prevention policies are simply ignored.

Decades of research have shown that governments have three powerful ways to reduce alcohol-related harm: Reducing the price of alcohol to a price that is affordable, available and attractive. However, the government is doing exactly the opposite.

The Chancellor has frozen alcohol duty again, meaning duty has been frozen in almost every budget over the last decade. Making alcohol more or less affordable is a political decision between supporting the health of our population or supporting a multinational alcohol industry. Yet the Chancellor is making this decision under the pretext of helping pubs. He knows very well that this doesn't help the pubs; it helps supermarkets keep prices lower on alcohol, encouraging people to drink at home. This comes full circle and reinforces the drinking habits people developed during the pandemic.

In 2012, then-Prime Minister David Cameron rightly launched an alcohol strategy to tackle the rise in alcohol consumption and harm. The strategy included introducing a minimum unit price (MUP), calorie labeling, banning multiple purchase promotions and health as a licensing objective.

Twelve years later, none of these policies have been introduced in England. Scotland decided to implement many of these policies as a devolved government and the results have been commendable.

Alcohol deaths have increased in Scotland, but at a much slower rate than in England, with MUP the main mitigating factor. Since 2018, when the policy was introduced, the alcohol death rate in Scotland has increased by 9%. In England, this increase was 36 percent. Every English region experienced a higher increase in its alcohol death rate than Scotland during this period.

With MUP being one of the most comprehensively reviewed policies in the UK, would Westminster jump at the chance to have such an effective tool?

If Labor can form a government, we will have a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate the critical importance of prevention policies. A positive, evidence-based approach will help reinforce Labour's fiscal prudence by supporting long-term productivity and reducing the exorbitant cost that alcohol places on our NHS, emergency services and health care system. criminal justice. But ultimately, and more importantly, it will save the lives of thousands of people across the UK, preventing people from losing their loved ones well before their time.

Dan Carden, Labor MP for Liverpool Walton

