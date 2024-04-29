Biden and Trump supporters sharply divided by the media they consume





Supporters of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are sharply divided on all sorts of lines, including the sources they rely on for their news, according to new NBC News poll data.

Biden is the obvious choice among voters who consume newspapers and news on national networks, while Trump fares better among voters who don't follow political news at all.

The stark differences help highlight the strategies both candidates are using in their quest for another term in the White House and shed light on why the presidential race appears relatively stable.

The survey covered various forms of traditional media (newspapers, national news channels and cable news), as well as digital media (social media, digital websites and YouTube/Google). Among registered voters, 54% describe themselves as primarily traditional news consumers, while 40% describe themselves as primarily digital media consumers.

Biden holds an 11-point lead among traditional news consumers in a head-to-head presidential poll, with 52% support among that group to Trump's 41%. But it's essentially a jump ball among digital media consumers, with Trump at 47% and Biden at 44%.

And Trump has a major lead among those who don't follow political news: 53% support him and 27% support Biden.

It's almost comical. If you're among the remaining Americans who say they read a newspaper for news, you're voting for Biden by 49 points, said Republican pollster Bill McInturff, who conducted the poll alongside Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt.

The trends extend to other survey questions as well. There is a significant difference in how traditional news consumers view Biden, while digital news consumers are much more in line with registered voters overall.

Traditional news consumers have a more positive opinion of Biden (48%) than a negative one (44%). Among primarily digital news consumers, 35% view Biden positively and 54% view him negatively. Vice President Kamala Harris' positive ratings show a similar divide, while Trump is viewed equally by news consumers on both sides.

And although the sample size is small, those who don't follow political news have a more positive view of Trump and independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a more negative view of Biden.

Trump's leader among those who don't follow political news came to Horwitt's attention amid Trump's trial on charges related to allegations he paid money to silence the news. 'an alleged affair that reportedly came to light during the heat of his 2016 presidential campaign and as he faces legal risks in other matters. who regularly make the news.

These are voters who, by and large, have ignored the information, know who they support and are not budging, Horwitt said.

That’s why it’s difficult to move this race forward based on actual news. They don't see it and don't care, he continued.

Third-party candidates also perform well with this part of the electorate: a quarter of the 15% who say they don't follow political news choose one of the other candidates in a five-way vote that includes Kennedy, Jill Stein and Cornel West. Third-party supporters also make up a similar proportion of those who say they get their information primarily from social media and websites.

But the voting behavior of these groups suggests that Biden's better showing among traditional media consumers puts him ahead with a more reliable voting bloc.

Among respondents who could match the voter file, 59% of those who voted in 2020 and 2022 primarily consume traditional media, 40% primarily consume digital media and only 9% do not follow political news. (Percentages add up to more than 100% because some people chose media platforms in multiple categories.)

Those who voted less frequently were more likely to report not following political news: 19% of those who voted in the last presidential election but not in 2022 and 27% who did not vote in either of the last two elections say not following political news. news.

The NBC News poll of 1,000 registered voters nationwide, 891 contacted by cell phone, was conducted April 12-16 and has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

