Chinese President Xi to visit Europe as trade tensions rise

Chinese leader Xi Jinping begins a six-day trip to Europe on Sunday, his first visit to the continent since 2019. The trip will include stops in France, Serbia and Hungary and comes amid growing tensions over trade with China. European Union and concerns about Beijing's support for Russia.

Some analysts say that while Russia's war in Ukraine and Israel's conflict with Hamas are likely to come up during the trip, Xi will first seek to address trade tensions during the trip and strengthen relations. Beijing's narrow links with Budapest and Belgrade.

In light of Europe's growing willingness to investigate what it considers to be China's unfair trade practices, [Xis European tour] This is a trip aimed at disrupting EU efforts to adopt tougher trade measures against China, said Zsuzsa Anna Ferenczy, an expert on EU-China relations at National Dong Hwa University in Taiwan. .

And by stopping in Serbia and Hungary, Ferenczy said Xi hoped to show that China remained influential in central and eastern Europe despite the growing number of countries withdrawing from the Beijing-led initiative known as China-to-China Cooperation. China and Central and Eastern Europe.

For Beijing, the symbolism of the trip to Serbia and Hungary is important because the stopover in Budapest represents an opportunity to amplify divisions within the EU, she told VOA by telephone.

Investigations pile up

Since last month, the EU has launched investigations into several Chinese products, including green energy products and security devices, and launched an investigation into Chinese public procurement of medical devices.

The EU also stepped up its surveillance of several Chinese companies last week, toughening security rules against Chinese fashion retailer Shein and opening formal proceedings against Tic Tac under its Digital Services Act.

Beijing has repeatedly dismissed Western countries' concerns about Chinese excess capacity in certain sectors as baseless hype and urged the EU to stop wantonly targeting and restricting Chinese companies under various pretexts.

Rebalancing trade

Despite Beijing's objections to concerns expressed by Brussels, France reiterated the need for European countries to rebalance their trade relations with China during recent bilateral meetings between Chinese and French officials.

The European Union is a very open market, the most open in the world. But the current deficits with a number of countries, including China, are not sustainable for us, French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjour said during his trip to China last month.

In a phone call with French President Emmanuel Bonne's diplomatic advisor on April 27, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing hoped the French side would push the EU to pursue a positive and pragmatic policy towards regard to China. Wang said.

While France supports EU efforts to rebalance trade relations with China, some experts say French President Emmanuel Macron will try to maintain a cooperative relationship with China.

France wants to demonstrate that it is one of the main countries capable of maintaining communication channels at all levels with China, Sari Arho Havren, an associate researcher at the Royal United Services Institute in Brussels, told VOA by telephone.

On April 25, the Chinese and French armed forces agreed to establish a maritime and air cooperation and dialogue mechanism, which Beijing called an essential step to implement the consensus reached by Xi and Macron.

Although trade issues will likely dominate the meeting between Xi and Macron, some analysts say the French president will try to address the issue of China's continued support for Russia.

Macron will try to convince Xi to accept [to reduce] China's support for Russia, but in Europe, hopes for Sino-Russian collaboration are fading, said Philippe Le Corre, senior fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute's China Analysis Center , to VOA in a written response.

Friend-shoring in Serbia and Hungary

In Hungary and Serbia, Ferenczy said Xi would focus on deepening bilateral cooperation in different sectors, including infrastructure projects, and on Beijing's role as a strategic investor in the two countries.

We must view her trip to Hungary and Serbia in the context of the Belt and Road Initiative, as Beijing is trying to revitalize the infrastructure project in Europe, she told VOA, adding that the Belgrade-Budapest railway would form an important part of the Chinese attempt. to expand its flagship infrastructure project in Central and Eastern Europe.

In recent months, the Hungarian government led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbn has attempted to attract significant Chinese investment, particularly in the electric vehicle sector, while deepening security cooperation with Beijing.

In an interview with Chinese state broadcaster CGTN last week, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto expressed opposition to the EU's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles and said that he looked forward to the potential impact of the Belt and Road Initiative on Hungarian electric vehicles and batteries. manufacturing industry.

Havren in Brussels said that since Hungary is an EU member, relations with Budapest are particularly important for China. Hungary could impact possible sanctions or anything important to Beijing in the EU, she told VOA.

Although the trip is unlikely to change the current dynamic between the EU and China, Havren said Xi would try to use China's relationships with middle powers like France and its iron friendship with countries like Hungary to make itself more visible and more relevant in Europe.