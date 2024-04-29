Congress considers amending Constitution: PM Narendra Modi





Narendra Modi, who addressed three rallies in Maharashtra on Monday, claimed that the Congress was considering amending the constitution to introduce reservations based on religion. Modi also alleged that with the help of fake videos, a conspiracy was being hatched to create social tension during the elections. Also read: BJP alliance in Maharashtra pins hopes on PM's charisma Speaking in Satara district, Modi said, “The Indian Constitution does not allow reservations in the name of religion. They (Congress) issued afatvain Karnataka, and overnight, all Muslims got reservations on the OBC quota. Now they want to use the same formula across the country by changing the Constitution. He added, “As long as Modi is alive, reservations in the name of religion and amendment of the Constitution are impossible. Modi said that in the voice of our party leaders, using artificial intelligence, sometimes in my voice, sometimes in the voice of Amit Shah or Nadda, and sometimes in the voice of our CMs, such statements to which we never even thought about it spreading through our false voice; they try to light fires everywhere. With the help of such videos, a conspiracy is being hatched to create tension in society. Their intentions will not come true if the elections are held peacefully and that is why in the coming month they are trying to do something big in the country. He asked the Election Commission to take strict action against any attempt to create social tension. Mentioning the One Rank, One Pension scheme, PM Modi said the Congress had kept this demand pending for years. He added that the Indian Army today has Indian-made weapons and arms trade middlemen are unhappy with him. Five PMs in five years

Speaking in Solapur, Modi said the opposition INDI alliance wanted to give the prime ministership to its leaders for one year each and asked citizens if they supported such an idea of ​​five prime ministers in five years . A great war is underway to see who will be the leader of the INDI alliance. Can you entrust such a big country to someone whose face is not known, Modi said. He said: Without snatching away the rights of the backward classes, we have reserved 10 per cent for the economically backward classes among the general categories. We have given 10 per cent reservation to provide justice to the poor belonging to the general category and the Dalit leaders of the country have welcomed it. He claimed that the Congress had not allowed the implementation of Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution in Kashmir. SC, ST and OBC have distanced themselves from the Congress, and as a result, these parties are entering into trouble. They are spreading lies that we want to change the Constitution. You look at the record, and even today, Modi has the votes (to change the Constitution). But we do not believe in this path. Our ancestors committed a sin (of caste system and untouchability), and we are purging that sin through atonement, Modi said. Even when Modi addressed meetings in western Maharashtra, he avoided referring to irrigation scams and sugar mill corruption cases, which were highlights of his speeches during the election campaign of 2019. SHARE Copy link

