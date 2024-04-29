Donald Trump's lawyer could regret his promise to the jury (ex-prosecutor)





Donald Trump's lawyer may have hurt his case by claiming the former president never had sex with Stormy Daniels, a former federal prosecutor said.

In his opening statement to the jury Thursday, Todd Blanche called Daniel's claims “false, false allegations.”

Attorney and New York University law professor Andrew Weissmann said Blanche's opening statement could pose a problem for Trump later in the trial.

Speaking on MSNBC's Inside With Jen Psaki, Weissmann said it was a bold statement for Blanche to deny that Trump had an affair with Daniels.

Newsweek sought comment via email from Blanche and Trump on Monday.

Former President Donald Trump with attorney Todd Blanche at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 26 in New York.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, is the first former president in U.S. history to face trial in a criminal case. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The prosecution seeks to prove that before the 2016 presidential election, Trump paid, or considered paying, two women – adult film star Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal – not to reveal his alleged liaisons with them. He denies having had relationships with either woman.

Weissmann said that in any criminal trial, the defense and prosecution must be careful about what they promise the jury in their opening statements.

He said it was difficult to say how the denial would be highlighted. Daniels will testify that she had sex with Trump, Weissmann said, while Trump likely will not testify.

Weissmann said the prosecution can then use Blanche's denial in its closing statement to the jury.

Prosecutors will tell the jury that the defense has produced no evidence to support its denial of the Trump/Daniels affair, he said.

Weissmann said Blanche may have felt compelled to deny it for the sake of public consumption, but that “it's going to hurt” later in the trial.

He was referring to part of Blanche's opening statement when he told the jury that Daniels was paid for a nondisclosure agreement so she would not spread “false allegations” about Trump.

“So his testimony, although salacious, does not matter,” Blanche added.

Weissmann said there was “no chance on God's green Earth” that Trump would testify, which would leave Daniels' testimony uncontested.

He added that in a criminal trial, both sides listen carefully to each other's opening statements to see if anything is said that cannot be substantiated.

Weissmann said Blanche's opening statement will hurt Trump's cause unless he can “prove it.”

Weissmann also expressed confidence that another Trump lawyer, Susan Necheles, would throw herself into the witness stand rather than let Trump testify.

However, he said all defendants have the right to testify and that Trump has “a lot of hubris.”

He said a prosecutor would “lick [their] chops” eagerly if Trump decides to testify.

