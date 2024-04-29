Politics
President Jokowi holds meeting on 10th World Water Forum
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said WWF preparations had entered the final stage.
Published on Monday April 29, 2024 9:11 p.m. IWST
President Joko Widodo and a number of advanced Indonesian ministers held a limited meeting (ratas) regarding preparations for the 10th World Water Forum (WWF) to be held on May 19-20, 2024 on the island of Bali. Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said WWF preparations had entered the final stage.
“I was participating in the final preparations for the World Water Forum which will be held in Bali from the 19th to the 20th. In fact, it was earlier because there were several other meetings before. “The preparations are final,” said the Coordinating Minister Luhut in his statement after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Monday, April 29, 2024.
Coordinating Minister Luhut said the forum was an important meeting for world leaders and water experts and it was hoped that it would be a productive event to discuss water sustainability issues across the world. Indeed, Coordinating Minister Luhut also expressed great optimism about the implementation of the forum in which 14 heads of state and around 50 thousand participants will participate.
There will be 14 heads of state and 50 thousand (participants) who will be present. “And Mr. Sandiaga Uno is smiling because he has completed all his hotels,” said Coordinating Minister Luhut.
In addition to being a center for global discussion, this forum is also considered a very good boost for the Indonesian tourism sector. It is therefore also necessary to guarantee preparations in terms of logistics, territory and security.
“I think the dynamics of tourism are very good and earlier the governor also said he is ready, and the TNI and Polri are also ready to provide security there,” Luhut said.
The Bali World Water Forum is expected to not only become a platform producing innovative solutions to global water problems, but also a concrete example of Indonesia's success in organizing large-scale international events. ladder.
(BPMI Setpres)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/presiden-jokowi-gelar-ratas-terkait-world-water-forum-ke-10/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
