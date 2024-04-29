Narendra Modi Exclusive | Can't fix India's elections, not even for a municipality, says PM on Oppn accusations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has denied allegations of match-fixing by opposition parties in the elections, questioning why the Congress, which was in power before 2014, failed to return to the Center if it enjoyed support from the central agencies.

In an exclusive interview with Network18, PM Modi said the answer to the opposition's doubts on EVMs has been given by the Supreme Court.

In 2014 they had ED and CBI, so why did they lose? They even put my interior minister in prison, so why did they lose? If the elections could have been won by the ED-CBI, then the work of the ED-CBI was done by the Congress for years, they would have won, PM Modi said in response to an Editor's question Group Chief of Network18, Rahul Joshi.

The Prime Minister added: You cannot rig elections in such a big country, even for a municipality, you cannot rig elections. Try it. Is it possible? They are only deceiving the world. The sad thing is that instead of asking them, the media is asking us [about these allegations].

Prime Minister Modi said the accusations stemmed from disappointment in the INDIA bloc. For the past few days, these people have been so disappointed that they are looking for excuses. Because even after defeat, we must go before the people. That's why I think maybe they're already making all these excuses. This is probably their internal exercise.

The Prime Minister also criticized the Congress for its agenda, calling it the influence of the Muslim League. He was scathing in his attacks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's idea of ​​wealth redistribution, which he termed Naxal urban thinking.

X-rays mean attacking every home. If a woman has hidden gold where she stores grain, even that gold will be x-rayed. The jewelry will be confiscated. Land records will be scrutinized. And these will be redistributed. This Maoist ideology has never helped the world. This is completely urban Naxal thinking.

