Politics
Narendra Modi Exclusive | Can't fix India's elections, not even for a municipality, says PM on Oppn accusations
Last update:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview with News18 Network18. (News18)
Prime Minister Modi said the accusations stemmed from disappointment in the INDIA bloc, which was looking for excuses for its performance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has denied allegations of match-fixing by opposition parties in the elections, questioning why the Congress, which was in power before 2014, failed to return to the Center if it enjoyed support from the central agencies.
In an exclusive interview with Network18, PM Modi said the answer to the opposition's doubts on EVMs has been given by the Supreme Court.
In 2014 they had ED and CBI, so why did they lose? They even put my interior minister in prison, so why did they lose? If the elections could have been won by the ED-CBI, then the work of the ED-CBI was done by the Congress for years, they would have won, PM Modi said in response to an Editor's question Group Chief of Network18, Rahul Joshi.
The Prime Minister added: You cannot rig elections in such a big country, even for a municipality, you cannot rig elections. Try it. Is it possible? They are only deceiving the world. The sad thing is that instead of asking them, the media is asking us [about these allegations].
Watch my interview tonight at 9pm on the News18 network, where I will cover a multitude of topics and share my thoughts. https://t.co/vIu0B1P8Y8 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2024
Prime Minister Modi said the accusations stemmed from disappointment in the INDIA bloc. For the past few days, these people have been so disappointed that they are looking for excuses. Because even after defeat, we must go before the people. That's why I think maybe they're already making all these excuses. This is probably their internal exercise.
The Prime Minister also criticized the Congress for its agenda, calling it the influence of the Muslim League. He was scathing in his attacks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's idea of wealth redistribution, which he termed Naxal urban thinking.
X-rays mean attacking every home. If a woman has hidden gold where she stores grain, even that gold will be x-rayed. The jewelry will be confiscated. Land records will be scrutinized. And these will be redistributed. This Maoist ideology has never helped the world. This is completely urban Naxal thinking.
The full interview will be broadcast live on News18 channels and digital platforms at 9pm on Monday, April 29.
Check Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 schedule, top candidates and constituencies on News18 website.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/elections/narendra-modi-exclusive-cant-fix-elections-for-even-a-municipality-says-pm-on-oppns-charges-8870462.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A Trump-style tower in Belgrade? Serbs say this reopens war wounds. – POLICY
- Narendra Modi Exclusive | Can't fix India's elections, not even for a municipality, says PM on Oppn accusations
- Seerat Kapoor reveals what is affecting her chances in Bollywood – Yes Punjab
- Eric Pohlkamp joins Denver Hockey for the 2024-2025 season
- Jill Suskin Gales on LinkedIn: What does Google say I should do?! I want to read every page of this book.
- President Jokowi holds meeting on 10th World Water Forum
- Weather tracker: US experts predict one of the most active hurricane seasons on record | Hurricanes
- Sidecar Restaurant Group Opens Golf-Themed Dining and Entertainment Venue in Sterling Heights
- Vancouver Fashion Week FW24 draws to a close
- Wall Street drifts ahead of a week full of earnings reports and a Fed meeting
- Tech CEOs say ethical AI and innovation are two sides of the same coin
- 'Vampire facials' have been linked to HIV infection.Here's what you need to know about beauty treatments