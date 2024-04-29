



As envoy for Kosovo and Serbia in the Trump administration, Mr. Grenell trivialized the complex political issues between Kosovo and Serbia and sought to quickly take credit for resolving the issues. -saying old animosities just in time for Trump's 2020 campaign speeches, Majda Ruge said. , researcher at the European Council on Foreign Relations, specializing in the region.

In this sense, he was a missile in search of foreign policy trophies, rather than a traditional diplomat who understands the issues at stake. He cares less about the content of the deal than about being able to claim foreign policy success , she added.

Grenell's involvement in the region was a less lauded and less successful element of the Trump administration's broader campaign to resolve historic disputes, which included a push to improve relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, known as the Trump Peace Plan or the Abraham Accords.

While Grenell managed the Balkan portion of the plan, Kushner handled the Middle East. Both efforts include financial incentives to sign deals from the U.S. government, including private sector loans managed by the new U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

During Trump's presidency, the DFC was led by Adam Boehler, Kushner's former college roommate. In 2020, Boehler held a press conference in Belgrade with Serbian President Aleksandar Vui to announce the opening of a local office in the city. They also discussed the use of DFC funds to invest in Yugoslav army building.

Grenell, who remains a close ally of Trump, has been discussed as a potential secretary of state if the former US president returns to the White House. While traveling the region in the years since he left office, Grenell frequently shared his opinions on Balkan affairs on X, posting videos of himself at late-night parties in crowded Belgrade clubs , arm in arm with the Serbian Minister of Defense. Finance Sinia Mali is a signatory to the DFC agreement between the United States and Serbia governing the activities of investment banks in the country.

