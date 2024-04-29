Politics
War in Ukraine, trade tensions, investments… Chinese President Xi Jinping visits France in early May
Almost a month after the visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to China, this time it is the Chinese President who will visit Europe… And it is in France that Xi Jinping will begin his state visit to the Old Continent, the first since the Covid-19 pandemic.
This movement comes on the occasion of 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and follows the visit of the President of the Republic to Beijing and Canton in April 2023 », affirmed the services of the Elysée. To celebrate this anniversary, Stéphane Séjourné, Minister of Foreign Affairs, already went to Beijing at the end of March.
“ France, through this visit, demonstrates that it is one of the very rare countries in the world to be able to maintain channels of discussion at all levels with the second largest economic power in the world, with China, in a context where there are has a strained relationship with the United States and the United Kingdom », we say from a French diplomatic source. Already in 1964,France, under the leadership of General de Gaulle, was the first major Western country to establish diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level with the People's Republic of China.
A more intimate moment in the Hautes-Pyrénées between the two heads of state
The Chinese president and his wife Peng Liyuan will be received on May 6 by Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron in Paris, where a state dinner is planned at the Élysée. On May 7, the two couples will travel to the Hautes-Pyrénées where the French head of state wants to share a more intimate moment with his counterpart. In fact, he went there a lot in his childhood to visit his maternal grandmother, Germaine Noguès, who died in 2013 and who lived in Bagnères-de-Bigorre.
“The discussions will focus on international crises, first and foremost the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, trade issues, scientific, cultural and sporting cooperation as well as our common actions in the face of global issues, in particular climate emergency, the protection of biodiversity and the financial situation of the most vulnerable countries,” summarized the French presidency.
Lin Jian, spokesperson for Chinese diplomacy, estimated for his part that the two leaders will try to “ make further contributions to world peace, stability, development and progress “.
China's support for Russia worries
A year ago in China, Emmanuel Macron called on Xi Jinping to “bring Russia to its senses » with regard to Ukraine « and everyone at the negotiating table “. The Chinese president then said, face to face, that he was ready to call his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the French delegation. The phone call actually took place shortly after. But the diplomatic progress expected by Paris on the Russian-Ukrainian front stopped there.
“ We must continue to engage China which, objectively, is the international actor with the most important levers to change Moscow's calculations. », We slip from a French diplomatic source, while recognizing that we should not expect a major turning point overnight.
Calling for a peace solution, the Chinese authorities, who officially say they are neutral, have never condemned the Russian invasion. Russian President Vladimir Putin is also due to visit China in May.
Europe is not the only one concerned about ties between Beijing and Moscow. Last Friday, American Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated that he had expressed his concerns to the Chinese leader, during a three-day visit to the country, regarding this support provided to Russia, affirming that the invasion of Ukraine would be more “ difficult » without the support of Beijing.
The head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, also attacked the Asian giant on Thursday, accusing it of “supporting Russia’s war economy” by sharing cutting-edge technologies that can be used to produce missiles, tanks and aircraft. “China says it wants to maintain good relations with the West. At the same time, Beijing continues to fuel the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War II.he said in a speech at an awards ceremony in Berlin on transatlantic ties. “They can’t have it both ways”.
Business issues at the top of the pile of concerns
Beyond diplomatic issues, trade relations should also be widely addressed. Emmanuel Macron thus called last Thursday for a “ revision » of European trade policy. “It cannot work if we are the only ones in the world to respect the rules of trade as they were written fifteen years ago, if the Chinese, the Americans, no longer respect them by subsidizing critical sectors “, declared the French president in a speech on Europe delivered at the Sorbonne.
Relations between Beijing and Brussels have become further strained with the opening in 2023 by the EU of an investigation into Chinese subsidies for electric cars. Brussels also opened an investigation in mid-April into unfair practices targeting wind turbine manufacturers subsidized by Beijing, which could lead to customs sanctions. This attitude ” may undermine Chinese companies' confidence in cooperation with the European Union “, Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao then replied, pleading for “ multilateralism instead of protectionism and unilateralism “.
It nonetheless remains that, if Paris evokes a very political visit without major contracts to expect, Emmanuel Macron hopes to attract new Chinese investments, particularly in electric batteries.
Xi Jinping is then expected to visit Serbia, according to media reports, then he is expected in Hungary from May 8 to 10.
(With AFP)
