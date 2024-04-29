I shouldn't have to own a car



I should start this article with a warning. Like a growing number of young people, I cannot drive. Much to my parents' dismay, I've been dragging my feet on retaking the test since April 2022. Despite the freedom some of my friends at home have when driving, I wonder why I don't necessarily want that in the future .

And then I read about the government's plans to end anti-car measures and push back drivers. I've been listening to senior members of the Conservative Party carefully craft their persona as a party of motorists, ever since the by-election in Boris Johnson's old constituency of Uxbridge. This leaves me wondering if the individualism of the automobile is becoming increasingly ill-suited to contemporary life. And not just because I failed my driving test.

Despite the importance of low-emission zones in combating deaths from air pollution, a problem remains. Local people say the introduction of these zones deprives them of a choice beyond the congestion charge. If a significant number of them couldn't get to work without paying 5 a day, then sustainable transport still isn't up to the task. All this encourages the Conservative Party to reverse its green commitments on the grounds that they protect individual choice.

Take Cambridge for example. Even after extensive consultations and plans for 50 million improvements to bus services, the congestion charge was suspended indefinitely due to local concerns. In my area of ​​Bristol, reviews of the Clean Air Zone have stalled at local consultations and the money raised from the introduction of the zone in 2022 is clearly no longer reaching the bus infrastructure. Yet proposed changes to downtown Cambridge have not been enough to minimize the impact on residents.

Nationally, we are still a country of motorists. The 2022 National Travel Survey found that 69% of journeys to work in urban areas outside London and 84% in rural areas were made by car. Considering the ongoing impact of the pandemic, this is still a staggering reliance on cars. For those who live in remote areas or run a small business, this dependence is more than understandable, but when it comes to those who might choose to use public transport more? The country is doing them a disservice by not providing cheap and truly reliable bus and train services.

After consulting a series of experts, the nerdy Londoners, they reminded me of a multitude of problems. They spoke about issues ranging from the inefficiency of the rail franchise system, to the use of old carriages, to the problem of new blade runners, to people protesting against the ULEZ eliminating traffic cameras. One of them also reminded me of the issues when he showed me the report of a young girl who died due to air pollution not far from his home.

As another friend of mine pointed out, by focusing on the individual, the government can then use this situation to blame the public and climate crises on the individual. The result is a deliciously ideological return to neoliberal deregulation and the corporations that actually cause the damage.

Worrying backsliding is still occurring within the modern Conservative Party, as the new rhetoric about motorists reminds the public that they are still renewing their contract with individualism and oil. This gives them practical language and a convenient lack of accountability, while avoiding the dreaded tax-and-spend etiquette. Inefficiency and mediocrity have become ingrained into the fabric of our transportation system and our public sector as a whole. It will be difficult to find solutions as long as the government continues to devalue public transportation.

Maybe I'll change my mind when I'm older and wish I had the option of owning a car. But the fact remains that I shouldn't feel obligated to do it. None of us should feel pressured to subscribe to what should be an increasingly redundant form of travel. This reflects the fact that the climate crisis is being pushed further and further down a traffic-laden road, you don't need me to tell you that. Until we make gasoline and diesel cars more redundant, making transportation infrastructure reliable in the long term, people will naturally choose the method they can control. The war on motorists is not about restricting drivers' freedoms, but about realizing that people will choose the freedom of the car even if they could have considered other options. The choice is too often made for them.