Prabowo says he agreed to run for third time in Indonesian presidential election with Jokowis' blessing

JAKARTA: Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto has openly admitted that his participation in the February 14 elections depends on the blessing of current President Joko Widodos.

Indonesian media reported that Mr. Prabowo, who won the presidential race with 58 percent of the vote, said he initially had no interest in running after losing twice to Mr. Widodo.

Mr Prabowo said he would only agree to run again if President Widodo, also known as Jokowi, gave his support.

“When I was asked if I would compete again for 2024, I explicitly replied that I would only do so if I get the blessing and support of Mr Joko Widodo,” Kompas quoted Mr Prabowo as saying in a speech delivered at an Idul Fitri rally with the leadership of the Muslim organization Nahdlatul Ulama in Central Jakarta, Sunday, April 28.

After serving as Mr. Widodos' candidate in the previous two elections in 2014 and 2019, Mr. Prabowo finally joined the government as defense minister in October 2019. Mr. Prabowo told the assembly that he would not It had only taken him about half an hour to accept the offer.

“I joined the government knowing that the challenges facing this nation would neither get easier nor simpler,” Mr Prabowo said.

He added that supporting Jokowi as a successor is important because Indonesia needs continuity and commitment for the new government to make further progress.

Continuing the policies of the Jokowi government was a major theme of Mr. Prabowo's presidential campaign. The first is to continue Jokowi's most ambitious project of moving Indonesia's capital from Jakarta to Nusantara in East Kalimantan.

In his speech on Sunday, Prabowo also said his administration would safeguard all the development and public investment progress made by the current administration, while working to improve some of the existing policies.

“After closely observing the decision-making processes adopted by Jokowi, I became more convinced that the government, as a public mandate holder, must work sincerely and seriously for the interests of the entire nation,” Prabowo said .

During the February presidential election, two other candidates, Mr. Anies Baswedan and Mr. Ganjar Pranowo, claimed that Mr. Prabowo's victory in the election was due to Mr. Widodos' interference in the process. Both filed a lawsuit in the Constitutional Court demanding re-election due to alleged fraud, including an ethical violation in the court's previous ruling that paved the way for Mr Gibran Rakabuming Raka to be elected – the Jokowi's eldest son – as Mr Prabowo's running mate. .

After a series of hearings with witnesses and experts, the Constitutional Court decided on April 22 to dismiss the prosecution. With the court's final decision, the General Election Commission (KPU) officially declared Mr. Prabowo and Mr. Gibran the winners of the 2024 presidential election.

Mr. Prabowo, in his speech at Nahdlatul Ulama, admitted that Mr. Widodo had given him advice to continue leading the country.

“He is a very meticulous person, maybe that's why I lost to him twice… I was properly prepared (to be the next president),” Mr Prabowo said.

Mr Prabowo said Mr Widodo had arranged various meetings for Mr Prabowo's overseas trips after the election, including sending him to China and Japan.

“Now I am ordered to go to the Middle East,” said Mr. Prabowo, who, along with his vice-president-elect, Mr. Gibran, will be sworn in on October 20.

Meanwhile, Mr Prabowo said he was currently busy preparing to lead Indonesia.

“We are taking advantage of this transition period to prepare ourselves to take over the leadership of the government. We have studied the problems, bringing together experts to discuss all the necessary elements. We will then formulate the measures to be taken. We therefore do not have time to be wasted,” Mr. Prabowo said.