Montanans for Palestine protest Donald Trump Jr.'s visit to Missoula





MISSOULA Members of Montanans for Palestine and other Missoula residents protested the Palestinian conflict outside Donald Trump, Jr.'s Protecting Freedom event at the University of Montana on Sunday.

Brendan Work, one of the founding members of the Montanans for Palestines Missoula chapter, said the group had a unified message for the guests, U.S. House Rep. Ryan Zinke, Gov. Greg Gianforte, Rep. U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy and Donald Trump Jr.

We tell them to their face that we're not afraid of them, Work said. You know, we are proud to stand with Palestine. We are ashamed of them, we are ashamed that they claim to be our representatives. But this is our land, this is where we are proud to be.

Many in the building were there to support the Republican representatives. But some people, like William Israel, say that despite their differences of opinion with the protesters, he respects their presence. I think it's the process of a healthy democracy and I think it's great, Israel said. I don't necessarily support their position, I don't support their position, I don't support the things that they preach or work for, but I certainly support their right to come out and say it, so I think that is great.

There was a strong student presence among the protesters on campus, who came to show their support for Montanans for Palestine.

Ashley Bruce was one of the students in attendance and she hoped one of the representatives in the building would listen to their chants.

Ultimately, there are people in this building who can help us and listen, but they refuse to do so, so sometimes you just have to be peaceful but show them that you want them to listen, Bruce said.

And you want them to say what you think and you want them to understand why we are here and why we are fighting for all of this because they are really in denial and at the end of the day we need this support.

Protesters from Montanas for Palestine say they will continue to stand with the Palestinian people in their quest for justice until the government calls for a ceasefire.

