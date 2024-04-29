EU chief Ursula von der Leyen invited to Xi Jinping-Emmanuel Macron summit in Paris next week





French President Emmanuel Macron invited Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, to a trilateral meeting with the visiting Chinese leader Xi Jinpin g next week. von der Leyen, based in Brussels, is considered one of the Europe He is one of the most hawkish leaders on China and the architect of the bloc's de-risking strategy toward Beijing. Von der Leyens' spokesperson Eric Mamer confirmed she would be in Paris on May 6 at Macron's invitation for a meeting with the Chinese president. For Xi, the trip will mark his first trip to Europe in five years.

The head of the commission accompanied Macron his state visit to Beijing last April and was seen as taking a harder line with Xi and the prime minister. Li Qiang than the French leader. The presence of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyens, signals an attempt to Europeanize the trip. Photo: Henning Kaiser/dpa Xi should be present France from May 5 to 7 for a state visit. French government sources confirmed that Xi's trip would begin in Paris before continuing over the Col du Tourmalet, one of the highest paved passes in the French Pyrenees, bordering the Spain . Von der Leyen's presence signals an attempt to Europeanize the trip and follows a pattern of diplomatic behavior by Macron. China counts on France to promote a pragmatic EU policy towards Beijing In addition to inviting von der Leyen to Beijing last year, he invited his predecessor as European Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker, to Paris during Xi's final trip to the continent in 2019. Last week, the EU launched dawn raids in the Dutch and Polish premises of the Chinese company Nuctech, looking for evidence of public subsidies, within the framework of very strict new anti-subsidy regulations. On Monday, a Chinese business group the Netherlands said the EU inspected the offices of Chinese companies for four consecutive days, extracting relevant data from company computers and employee cell phones. In addition, Brussels last week launched a market access investigation into China's procurement sector and cracked down on the digital policies of major Chinese technology companies. Tic Tac And Shein . Risk reduction and economic security will be on the agenda in Paris, French government sources said, although Macron also wants to attract Chinese investment in manufacturing of electric vehicles In France. Our position is extremely clear: we want Chinese investments in this area in France, declared a highly placed source at the Elysée. This does not only apply to the issue of electric vehicles, but more generally to Chinese companies that have cutting-edge technologies. technology . China and France deepen military cooperation as South China Sea tensions rise Senior French sources said the trip to the south would be a more personal day, as Macron spent time during his childhood in the mountainous region with his grandmother. One diplomat said the choreography would resemble that of Macron's trip to China last year, during which he and Xi split time between the north and south of the country. For this trip, meetings in Beijing were followed by a day in Guangdong province, where Xi's father held senior leadership positions for Chinese Communist Party in the late 1970s and early 1980s, notably as governor.

