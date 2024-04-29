Trump and DeSantis appear to be trying to thaw relations over breakfast | Donald Trump





Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis met for breakfast at a golf course on Sunday in an apparent bid to thaw their relationship after the Republican primary.

The Florida governor was once seen as the former president's chief rival in the Trump-dominated Republican presidential primary, with an agenda that relied primarily on fighting the woke cultural forces of diversity, inclusion and tolerance.

However, a failed presidential campaign led DeSantis to leave the race after the Iowa caucus in January, when the primary began. That forced him to repair his relationship with Trump, now the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, after launching attacks against him for months.

The meeting in Hollywood, Florida, was first reported by the Washington Post. Steve Witkoff, a Trump ally, New York and Florida real estate developer and donor who testified at the former president's civil fraud trial in New York, reportedly brokered the meeting.

Relations have been frosty between DeSantis and Trump since the start of the primaries.

Trump nicknamed Florida Governor DeSanctimonious during the race, and DeSantis repeatedly described Trump as unelectable.

Even after the primaries, relations seemed strained. DeSantis at one point criticized members of Trump's team as people we had fired. Trump's team fired back and called DeSantis a sad little man, according to the Washington Post.

However, Trump has been transactional with his rivals when necessary, and the former president also stands to benefit from improved relations with DeSantis. The Florida governor has developed a network of wealthy donors to support his presidential campaign, wealthy supporters whom Trump must court if he hopes to catch up with the fundraising of Joe Biden, the incumbent Democrat seeking a second term as president.

Many donors were apparently weary of Trump before the primaries even began. Some of the biggest actors are bankrolling ads criticizing the former president, who on Sunday was taking a break from his trial in New York in a case centered on secret payments to an adult film actor that criminal court prosecutors say , had been illegally concealed.

These are among more than 80 pending criminal charges against Trump, who is also accused of illegally trying to overturn his loss to Biden in the 2020 election and improperly retaining classified documents after his presidency.

Separately, Trump faces multimillion-dollar civil penalties for business practices deemed fraudulent and for an allegation that he raped a woman, a claim a judge found substantially true.

Nonetheless, some of those who had previously aligned against Trump began backtracking as early as January. And a reconciliation with DeSantis could further help bring him back into Trump's orbit.

Improving relations with Trump is also an important goal for DeSantis, who apparently hopes to run for president again in 2028. To make a serious effort in this direction, DeSantis would need to maintain both his national profile and his extensive network of wealthy people. donors.

