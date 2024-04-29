Joko Widodo

From trees felled in protected national parks to vast swaths of jungle razed for oil palm and paper plantations, Indonesia has seen a 27% increase in primary forest loss in 2023 compared to the previous year , according to an analysis of deforestation data from the World Resources Institute. But the loss remains considered historically low compared to the 2010s, he added. “Deforestation has been declining for about six years, when it was at record rates,” said Rod Taylor, global director of WRI's forestry program. “This is good and commendable news for Indonesia.” But others saw reason to worry about the rise and linked some of the most recent deforestation to the global appetite for exploiting Indonesia's vast nickel deposits, key to the energy transition. green.

The latest data from the University of Maryland's Global Land Analysis and Discovery Lab has been shared on Global Forest Watch, a WRI-managed platform that provides data, technology and tools to monitor the world's forests. A vast tropical archipelago stretching across the equator, Indonesia is home to the world's third-largest rainforest, with a variety of endangered animals and plants, including orangutans, elephants and giant forest flowers . Some don't live anywhere else. Since 1950, more than 74 million hectares (285,715 square miles) of Indonesian rainforest – an area twice the size of Germany – have been logged, burned or degraded for the development of palm oil plantations, paper and rubber, nickel mining and other products, according to Global Forest Watch. Indonesia is the largest producer of palm oil, one of the largest exporters of coal and a leading producer of paper pulp. It also exports oil and gas, rubber, tin and other resources.

Industrial plantation expansion has occurred in several locations adjacent to existing oil palm and pulp and paper plantations on the tropical islands of Kalimantan and West Papua, according to the analysis. Indonesia's Ministry of Environment and Forestry said the expansion occurred in concessions granted before the current administration took office in 2014.

Indonesia's Ministry of Environment and Forestry did not respond to questions or a request for comment sent by The Associated Press.

Global Forest Watch data on the loss of primary forests in Indonesia – which are old-growth forests typically rich in stored carbon and rich in biodiversity – is higher than official Indonesian statistics. Indeed, according to the analysis, much of Indonesia's primary forest loss is in areas that Indonesia classifies as secondary forest – areas that have regenerated through largely natural processes after actions human activities such as agricultural clearing or timber harvesting. Secondary forests generally have a lower carbon storage capacity than primary forests. Deforestation linked to the mining industry occurred in Sumatra, Sulawesi, Mlauku and Kalimantan, according to the analysis.

Indonesia has the world's largest reserves of nickel, a critical material for electric vehicles, solar panels and other goods needed for the green energy transition. And some of that deforestation can be directly linked to the expansion of Indonesia's nickel industry, said Timer Manurung, director of Auriga Nusantara, an Indonesia-based conservation nongovernmental organization.

Manurung said it was not clear exactly how much of Indonesia's deforestation was due to mining. But he called it an “important driver” and said the government's rapid development of the country's mining and nickel industry – including more than 20 new smelters to process nickel ore – is “repeating the mistakes Indonesian oil palm and pulpwood industries” of increasing deforestation. But Taylor noted that mass deforestation appears to be decreasing compared to the past.

In the 2010s, Indonesia saw a gargantuan expansion of oil palm, timber and large-scale plantations. A study published in the journal Nature Climate Change found that the rate of deforestation doubled to around 2 million hectares per year between 2004 and 2014. By 2023, the loss of primary forest in plots larger than 100 hectares would only account for only 15% of the loss, according to the analysis.

Taylor attributes this lack of large-scale deforestation areas to the reputational risks companies face if they raze trees. Over the past decades, non-governmental organizations, consumers and governments – including the European Union – have pushed companies to move away from deforestation practices. In 2018, Indonesian President Joko Widodo froze new oil palm plantation permits for three years. And the pace of deforestation slowed between 2021 and 2022, according to government data.

But small-scale loss of primary forests was still widespread across the country, including in several protected areas such as Tesso Nilo National Park and Rawa Singkil Wildlife Reserve on the island of Sumatra. Both regions are home to critically endangered animals, such as tigers and elephants.

Associated Press