Donald Trump “dissolves before our eyes” Mary Trump





Donald Trump's ex-niece believes the former president is “dissolving before our eyes” amid his “hush money” trial.

Mary Trump is the daughter of business mogul Fred Trump Jr.'s late brother and a vocal critic of her uncle. In 2020, the psychologist wrote the bestselling expose Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, which criticized the real estate mogul.

Today, during an appearance on The Back Room with Andy Ostroy podcast, Mary Trump said the 77-year-old is struggling to cope with his criminal trial in New York.

Left: Donald Trump attends the second day of his criminal trial in New York, April 16, 2024. Right: Mary Trump attends the Jim Owles Winter Pride Gala awards ceremony on January 20, 2023 in New York. Left: Donald Trump attends the second day of his criminal trial in New York. day of her criminal trial in New York, April 16, 2024. Right: Mary Trump attends the Jim Owles Winter Pride Gala awards ceremony on January 20, 2023 in New York. Mary Trump is a vocal critic of her uncle. More from Mary Altaffer/Johnny Nunez/AFP/WireImage

The proceedings began in Manhattan Crown Court on April 15. Donald Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records, apparently to hide “hush money” payments to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 general election.

The adult film actress claimed she had a one-night stand with Trump in 2006. The Republican politician has denied the affair allegations, as well as accusations of fraud.

“It was so demoralizing when the prosecution stood up in front of Judge Merchan and started with 'we're not asking for prison time, because we know that's what Donald Trump is aiming for,'” said Mary Trump in Ostroy on Saturday.

“Who cares what he's after? If it annoys his increasingly shrunken face, who cares if it benefits him in some way? It doesn't matter.”

Mary Trump was discussing the real estate mogul's alleged violations of the hush order. Donald Trump has been accused of violating a silence order preventing him from discussing people involved in the trial.

Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the case, has not yet issued a ruling. Prosecutors have suggested a $10,000 fine, but have “not yet” requested jail time.

Although she believes Donald Trump is “aiming for martyrdom,” Mary Trump said The Apprentice star can't stand the trial, describing him as “dissolving before our eyes.”

“You seriously think this guy – you know, Mr. Hair Product and Bronzer – wants to spend the night in a jail cell? » Mary Trump continued. “Without any of his products and without his cell phone?

“Are you kidding? Imagine what it will look like in the morning?”

Newsweek has contacted Donald Trump for comment via email.

This is not the first time that Mary Trump has commented on her uncle's behavior during the trial.

Following reports that Donald Trump had dozed off during the trial, Mary Trump accused the politician of preferring to “sleep through” the trial, thereby showing “contempt” for the jury.

“What message does that send to everyone in the courtroom that he doesn’t bother to keep his eyes open?” the 58-year-old wrote in her newsletter The Good in Us on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Mary Trump said her uncle's greatest fear was “being seen as a loser” and that the trial would show he was “nothing like he says he is.”

“As someone who has known Donald for nearly six decades (oh), I can tell you that beneath the bluster is a fear so deep it consumes him,” Mary Trump wrote on her Substack blog.

“It's not the fear of losing his wealth, power or status – although, to be clear, he also lives in terror of those things – it's something more personal: it's fear to be considered a loser.”

