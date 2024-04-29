Pakistan's Islamic leader Fazlur Rehman says Imran Khan's party has right to hold rallies





Last updated: April 29, 2024, 11:58 PM IST

Rehman also lamented the failure to implement the recommendations of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), stressing the importance of respecting Islamic principles. (Reuters file photo)

Rehman, the leader of his Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) faction, delivered a blistering speech in the National Assembly

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan's right-wing Islamic leader, expressed support for his former rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday, saying the opposition party has the right to hold rallies and even form a government .

Rehman, the leader of his faction, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), delivered a scathing speech in the National Assembly, accusing the powerful of having rigged the political system.

It is the right of the PTI to hold a rally, he said. We also opposed the 2018 elections and we are also opposing this one (February 8 polls). If the 2018 election was rigged, why isn't the current one? He asked. PTI chief Asad Qaiser had demanded the right from the party to hold a rally. Asad Qaiser's demand is correct and it is PTI's right to hold a rally, Rehmans said in his speech.

Rehman urged the ruling coalition of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the Pakistan People's Party to allow the PTI to form the government if it had a majority in parliament. Leave this power. Come sit here [on the opposition benches], and if the PTI is indeed the largest group, then give them the government, he said. The cleric then expressed his dismay at the role of the establishment and bureaucracy in elections and the management of the country.

The establishment and bureaucracy played no role in the success of this country, he said. He claimed that the elections held on February 8 were not fair but marred by irregularities. What kind of election is this where the losers are unhappy and the winners are upset? he said. He drew parallels with neighboring India. Just compare India and us, both countries got their independence on the same day. But today they (India) dream of becoming a superpower and we are on the verge of bankruptcy, he said.

He said decisions are made by someone else, but problems are blamed on politicians. Rehman also lamented the failure to implement the recommendations of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), stressing the importance of respecting Islamic principles. We acquired the country in the name of Islam, but today we have become a secular state. Since 1973, not a single recommendation of the CII has been implemented. How can we be an Islamic country? he said.

The ICC is a constitutional body created to help Islamize laws. He also said Pakistan was pleading with the International Monetary Fund to avoid bankruptcy. The JUI-F was the PTI's main rival and had spearheaded the movement to oust Imran Khan. After its fall, the JUI-F became part of the coalition government.

However, he split from the PML-N and the PPP after the elections, claiming that the elections were rigged to keep his party out of power. Many believe that by supporting the PTI, the cleric is putting pressure on the establishment and the government to strike a deal to get a larger share of the political spoils than its potential.

