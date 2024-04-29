Politics
New study finds politicians can influence voters with their facial expressions
New research led by Dr Carl Senior of Aston University has found that the type of smile used by a political leader can influence voters to support them and their political agenda. The research is published in the magazine PLOS ONE.
There are many types of smiles, and researchers including Professor Patrick Stewart of the University of Arkansas, Professor Erik Bucy of Texas Tech University and Professor Nick Lee of the Warwick Business School at the University of Warwick, UK, have focused on two in particular. the “reward” smile and the “affiliation” smile. They used videos of political leaders from the 2019 British general election, won by the Conservative Party, then led by Boris Johnson. The Labor Party, then led by Jeremy Corbyn, came in second place. Jo Swinson was the leader of the third-placed Liberal Democrat party.
The “reward” smile is the authentic (“felt”) smile, associated with joy and enthusiasm. It's the smile most likely to be contagious with onlookers and has been linked to higher levels of confidence. The “affiliated” smile, for its part, communicates accessibility, recognition and reassurance. It is associated with an affinity with the viewer and is considered important for developing cooperative relationships.
The researchers selected volunteers claiming to be supporters of each of the three main parties and showed them the same video footage of the three leaders Johnson, Corbyn and Swinson before and after the 2019 election. The team assessed the emotional response of the candidates to different smiles, whether positive (happiness and affinity) or negative (anger and distress).
When shown images of election winner Johnson's affiliative smile after the election, people in all groups showed increases in their happiness and affinity compared to when they were shown images of election winner Johnson's affiliative smile after the election. showed the images before the election. Supporters of losing parties showed an overall decrease in negative affect. Only this affiliative smile was found to act as a mechanism to align voters' feelings and behavior with the dominant (winning) political message.
The reward smile did not have the same effect. Labor supporters showed an increased level of anger and distress upon seeing Johnson's rewarding smile after the election compared to before.
The effects for Corbyn and Swinson were less marked, demonstrating that they failed to significantly change voters' responses to them. Their appeal was somewhat staid and didn't match Johnson's charm. Johnson exploited voters' sense of annoyance at the slow pace of the Brexit process with his slogan “Get Brexit done”, while Corbyn's position was ambiguous. Swinson's party was pro-European but lacked Johnson's performative skills to link a strong message to his non-verbal communication.
Previous work by various researchers has shown that observers judge leadership traits and behaviors, or lack thereof, from nonverbal cues such as facial expressions. However, until now, little research has been conducted outside the United States on the effect of facial displays on voter behavior.
Dr Senior said: “The human smile can convey a social intention that is both rewarding and affiliative and therefore has significant utility in politics, where the ability to connect with and reassure voters is essential to electoral success. We are in an unprecedented year as there are many elections scheduled to take place on multiple continents. The outcome of these campaigns will have a significant impact on millions of people across vast geopolitical regions. Given that almost all politicians involved in these election campaigns will make full use of broadcast media to reach voters, it is evident that these elections will take place across multiple continents. It is crucial to understand the effectiveness of their nonverbal manifestations in changing voting preferences.
Professor Lee added: “The individual appeal of party leaders has become increasingly influential. A smile alone cannot win an election. But Johnson's personal appeal transcended party policies, connecting with people who hadn't planned to vote for him. The advantage for today's politicians is that charisma is not an innate quality. It can be taught by paying attention to their facial behavior and ensuring they display the right smile in the right context, they can still harness the power of emotional responses. leaders in all organizations can learn.
The researchers say more work is needed to understand how smiles work with other verbal and nonverbal displays to generate affinity among voters and convey social dominance to other leaders.
Carl Senior et al, Winners and losers: emotional changes during elections are conveyed by a politician's smile, PLOS ONE (2024). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0301113
