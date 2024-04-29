Xi Jinping in Occitania, Alain Ferrand in police custody, rain in the PO… the essential news in the region





Every evening at 8:30 p.m., find the essential news in the region on midilibre.fr.

Macron invites Chinese President Xi Jinping to our home #HAUTES-PYRNES – This is a summit meeting that will live up to its name. As part of the state visit to France by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which will take place on May 6 and 7 to celebrate 60 years of relations between the two countries, the strong man from Beijing will be welcomed by Emmanuel Macron in the Hautes-Pyrnes. L'lyse announced it this Monday. The Chinese president and his wife will accompany the Macron couple to different places that mattered in the life of the head of state. Emmanuel Macron actually visited the Hautes-Pyrnes a lot in his childhood, notably to visit his maternal grandmother, Germaine Nogus, who died in 2013. The mayor of Barcars placed in police custody #PYRNES-ORIENTALES – New unexpected twist in the legal affairs of the mayor of Barcars. While he had demanded for three years the reduction of his judicial control in the context of another case and had obtained the lifting of his ban on leaving French territory, Alain Ferrand was in Congo-Brazzaville in recent days. However, on his return to the PO this Sunday morning, via the flight between Paris and Montpellier, he was arrested when he got off the plane at the airport and placed in police custody. A measure which was extended this Monday morning. According to L'Independant, he was arrested as part of a diligent investigation by the specialized interregional jurisdiction (JIRS) of Marseille and jointly entrusted to the research section of the gendarmerie and to the regional judicial police service of Montpellier. The elected official would be accused of the acts of “favoritism” and more precisely to have favored a private company regarding the municipality's call for tenders for the construction of the wooden chalets of the town's famous Christmas Village. At the end of his hearing this Tuesday, he should be brought before the investigating judge responsible for this new case. It (finally) rained in the Eastern Pyrnes #MTO – This will not compensate for the two years of drought, but it finally rained in the Pyrnes-Orientales, and not just a little. In 24 hours, between Sunday and Monday, 70 mm fell in Perpignan, or… the equivalent of the rain that has fallen since the start of the year. The cumulative rainfall in April, 77 mm, represents 17% more than the season's normal, which has not happened for a long time. The latter even make it possible to reach 145 mm of water that has fallen since the start of the year, when over the twelve months of 2023, there had been 244 mm. But it will take a lot to make up the deficit, especially since during this period, the emerging vegetation absorbs part of the rain. Today's figure: 5.3 #ECONOMY – BPI France supported, in 2023 in Occitanie, more than 5,400 companies, by directly committing 1.9 billion euros. This support from BPI Occitanie made it possible to mobilize, through leverage, 5.3 billion euros for the benefit of the regional economy. The bank supports businesses, with priority support for industrialization, technological innovation and decarbonization. Thus, 365 million euros were dedicated to innovation. Whistleblower: a debate this Tuesday Montpellier #RIGHTS – This Tuesday, April 30, is the fiftieth anniversary of the ratification of the European Convention on Human Rights. On this occasion, Face Hérault and the Human Rights Institute of the Montpellier Bar are organizing a special meeting “of rediscovery and sharing around common rights” from 4 p.m. at Montpellier town hall, which will allow discussion and awareness among young people. A round table open to the public will be held at 6:30 p.m. on the 26th criterion of discrimination, whistleblower, in the presence of Cécile Barrois de Sarigny, deputy to the rights defender.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.midilibre.fr/2024/04/29/xi-jinping-en-occitanie-alain-ferrand-en-garde-a-vue-pluie-dans-les-p-o-lessentiel-de-lactualite-en-region-11921557.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos