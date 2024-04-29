President Jokowi welcomes Singaporean Prime Minister Lee to Bogor Palace





JAKARTA: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) welcomed Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to the Palace in Bogor, West Java on Monday morning. President Jokowi, dressed in brown batik, invited Prime Minister Lee to the Bogor Palace's Teratai Hall, where the two leaders shook hands with broad smiles. Jokowi then accompanied Prime Minister Lee to sign the palace guestbook before the two men headed to the meeting room together. They held a meeting in the form of a leadership retreat. During the meeting, the two leaders spoke about the 10 years of cooperation between the two countries and assured that the cooperation and healthy relations between the two countries would continue. One of the strategic collaborations they discussed is human resource development through skills development, talent exchange in the digital field and capacity building in the health sector, ANTARA reported. During the meeting, the two leaders also reportedly discussed the development of Nusantara Capital City (IKN), as several Singapore companies have expressed interest in investing in the new capital, particularly in the area of ​​energy transition. Prime Minister Lee's visit to Indonesia for a leaders' retreat this time was his last as Prime Minister of Singapore before handing over the government to the new prime minister. Similar to Lee, 2024 is Jokowis' last year of leadership as President of the Republic of Indonesia after 10 years leading the country. At the meeting, President Jokowi was accompanied by, among others, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin and Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Lee was accompanied by some of his ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who would go on to lead Singapore. Wong was also seen conversing with Indonesia's president-elect for 2024-2029, Prabowo Subianto.

