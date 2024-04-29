OAN removes false story about Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen





One America News Network has retracted a report that Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

Cohen, who is expected to be a key witness in Trump's secret trial, had retained Justin Nelson of Susman Godfrey LLP, the lead attorney in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit and $787.5 million settlement with Fox News.

On its website, OAN said it “today removed its March 27 article titled 'Whistleblower: Avenatti alleges Cohen Daniels affair since 2006, Trump extortion scheme before 2016,' and to remove it from all sites and social media. . This retraction is part of an agreement reached with Michael Cohen. Mr. Avenatti denied making the allegations. OAN apologizes to Mr. Cohen for any harm the publication may have caused him.

Nelson worked with Cohen's attorney, Danya Perry, to obtain OAN's retraction and settlement.

“OAN’s retraction today represents a victory for accountability. This retraction is not a question of money. This is about protecting the truth,” Nelson said in a statement.

In its retraction, OAN said: “The article, citing a source, falsely claimed that Mr. Cohen and Ms. Daniels 'had been having an affair since 2006' and that, according to one source, 'the entire hush money scheme had been concocted.” by [Mr. Cohen] to extort the Trump Organization before the 2016 election.” These statements were false. OAN regrets their publication. OAN's retraction also includes denials from Avenatti and Daniels.

The retraction also includes a quote from Cohen. “I did not have an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor did I 'invent' the allegations to extort the Trump Organization before the 2016 election. The idea that, just before the election, I would extort the man I fervently supported and believed was on the verge of becoming president, all to gain $130,000 that I didn't even keep for myself, is beyond absurd. This is just stupid.

In October 2016, Cohen, who then represented Trump as a lawyer and so-called “fixer,” paid Daniels $130,000 in an effort to silence her claim that she had an affair with the TV host. The Apprentice. Trump has denied the allegation.

The now-obscure secret trial focuses on payments Trump and his company later made to Cohen, well in excess of $130,000. Prosecutors say the payments were falsely listed for legal services when they were actually reimbursements for hush money. These in turn constituted illegal campaign contributions, occurring just weeks before the election, prosecutors say. Trump has also denied the allegations.

