Indonesian President-elect Prabowo reveals he only ran in 2024 elections with President Jokowi's blessing and support – Mothership.SG

Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto has revealed that he only ran in the 2024 presidential election after incumbent President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo gave him his blessing.

This was his third bid for president and his fifth participation in the Indonesian presidential election.

It seems the third time has been the charm for Prabowo, who won Indonesia's 2024 presidential election in a landslide with 58% of the vote.

This is despite the controversy surrounding the election, mainly Jokowi's tacit support for Prabowo and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who, coincidentally, is Jokowi's son.

Some accused Jokowi of abusing his power to intervene and influence the elections in favor of Prabowo and Gibran.

Gibran's candidacy for vice president, in itself, was fraught with controversy.

However, Jokowi never explicitly supported Prabowo-Gibran or any of the other two presidential-vice-presidential pairs.

This makes Prabowo's claim that he showed up after Jokowi gave his blessing all the more significant, confirming that he and Gibran had at least some support from Jokowi.

Only ran with Jokowi's blessing and support

Jakarta Globe reported that Prabowo made the revelation on April 28 during a meeting with leaders of the Muslim organization Nadhlatul Ulama in Central Jakarta.

Prabowo said he had lost interest in running for president after his two previous failed attempts until his former rival Jokowi backed him.

He previously faced Jokowi in Indonesia's 2014 and 2019 presidential elections and lost both times. After the 2019 fight, Jokowi integrated Prabowo, making him Indonesia's defense minister.

“When I was asked if I would compete again for 2024, I explicitly responded that my participation should receive the blessing and support of Mr. Joko Widodo. Why? Because we need continuity and commitment to achievements,” Prabowo said.

