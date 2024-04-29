Xi Jinping returns to the EU five years later

The president of the rising great power, Xi Jinping, has not set foot in the European Union for no less than five years. An anomaly attributable only in part to covid and which will be resolved this Sunday with its landing in Paris. Beijing's diplomacy confirmed today that after his visit to France, the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party will continue his trip to Serbia and Hungary.

A selection of destinations that may seem capricious but it is not. Xi Jinping returns to the visit of his counterpart Emmanuel Macron a year ago, with the added excuse of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the People's Republic of China and the French Republic, even if Macron is not De Gaulle, during his visit. Beijing and Canton defended the “strategic autonomy” of Europe, without which, according to him, the continent “risks leaving history”.

Xi's visit to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán responds to their participation in last October's meeting in Beijing on the New Silk Roads. One of its flagship projects in Europe is precisely the high-speed train between Belgrade and Budapest.

Beyond infrastructure, the populist Orbón – who maintains excellent relations with Vladimir Putin and Beniamin Netanyahu – is a free electron in the EU, without the slightest enthusiasm for prolonging the war in Ukraine and who has also delayed as much as he could enter the EU. Sweden in NATO. If Viktor Orbán is considered the most pro-Chinese EU leader, Vucic leads the most pro-Russian European nation. China has not forgotten the bombing of its embassy in Belgrade by NATO forces a century ago. Last year, in great secrecy, Beijing sold anti-aircraft batteries to the Serbian army.

Xi Jinping's European tour, until May 10, will largely focus on the invasions of Ukraine and Palestine. China and France support efforts to bring peace to the former Soviet republic which will take place in Switzerland during the month of June. Even if China does not recognize the border changes that Moscow is imposing by force of arms, it has not condemned its “special operation” either. A year ago, Xi and Putin held their “alliance of limits” in Moscow and the Russian president is expected to return for a visit in May.

Belgrade-Budapest high-speed line

Orbn and Vucic are two major partners of the new Silk Roads in Europe

Trade disputes with the EU have soured relations, as Paris backed a European Commission anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese imports of electric vehicles.China then opened an “anti-dumping” investigation into COAC.

But behind the scenes, France hopes to conclude a significant sale of Airbus to China, which has just presented its own passenger air transport alternative with which it intends to compete in the not too distant future with the duopoly of the European giant and its rival . .American, Boeing.

Commercial disputes

China hopes France will push EU towards less conflictual relationship

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the international community hopes “that China and France will speak with one voice on issues related to global stability and peace and the future of humanity.” .Wang does not hide his hope that “France will push the EU to adopt a positive and pragmatic position towards China”.

In fact, P.ekn was convinced that Brexit would improve its understanding with Brussels, which is far from being achieved, despite the growing concern of German industry. Regardless, the upcoming visit indicates that China will continue to play its cards to separate continental Europe from the confrontational path charted by London and Washington.

As proof, the visit of American Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week to Shanghai and Beijing, where he was received – and dismissed – with a minimum of protocol. On the same Friday that Blinken met Xi, China launched a manned rocket to its space station and sent its Defense Minister, Dong Ju, to Kazakhstan to meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu. The day before, the French and Chinese defense ministries had signed a framework document aimed at improving their maritime and air cooperation.

During Xi Jinping's European tour in late 2018, he met with President Pedro Sánchez and Felipe VI, while receiving the Golden Key of Madrid from then-mayor Manuela Carmena. Shortly after, in Lisbon, the Chinese president laid a wreath at the tomb of the poet Luis de Camoes, who lived in Macau three centuries before the capture of Hong Kong by the British.

This time, Emmanuel Macron decided to take Xi Jinping on an excursion to the mountains, to Bagnres-de-Bigorres. But it was on the other side of the Pyrenees, in the former Nissan facilities of the Barcelona free trade zone, that that same month broke the news that the Chinese electric car manufacturer Chery – with Ebro resurrected – would invest hundreds of millions of euros. China does not give out wireless points.