Politics
Xi Jinping returns to the EU five years later
The president of the rising great power, Xi Jinping, has not set foot in the European Union for no less than five years. An anomaly attributable only in part to covid and which will be resolved this Sunday with its landing in Paris. Beijing's diplomacy confirmed today that after his visit to France, the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party will continue his trip to Serbia and Hungary.
A selection of destinations that may seem capricious but it is not. Xi Jinping returns to the visit of his counterpart Emmanuel Macron a year ago, with the added excuse of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the People's Republic of China and the French Republic, even if Macron is not De Gaulle, during his visit. Beijing and Canton defended the “strategic autonomy” of Europe, without which, according to him, the continent “risks leaving history”.
Xi's visit to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán responds to their participation in last October's meeting in Beijing on the New Silk Roads. One of its flagship projects in Europe is precisely the high-speed train between Belgrade and Budapest.
Beyond infrastructure, the populist Orbón – who maintains excellent relations with Vladimir Putin and Beniamin Netanyahu – is a free electron in the EU, without the slightest enthusiasm for prolonging the war in Ukraine and who has also delayed as much as he could enter the EU. Sweden in NATO. If Viktor Orbán is considered the most pro-Chinese EU leader, Vucic leads the most pro-Russian European nation. China has not forgotten the bombing of its embassy in Belgrade by NATO forces a century ago. Last year, in great secrecy, Beijing sold anti-aircraft batteries to the Serbian army.
Xi Jinping's European tour, until May 10, will largely focus on the invasions of Ukraine and Palestine. China and France support efforts to bring peace to the former Soviet republic which will take place in Switzerland during the month of June. Even if China does not recognize the border changes that Moscow is imposing by force of arms, it has not condemned its “special operation” either. A year ago, Xi and Putin held their “alliance of limits” in Moscow and the Russian president is expected to return for a visit in May.
Belgrade-Budapest high-speed line
Orbn and Vucic are two major partners of the new Silk Roads in Europe
Trade disputes with the EU have soured relations, as Paris backed a European Commission anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese imports of electric vehicles.China then opened an “anti-dumping” investigation into COAC.
But behind the scenes, France hopes to conclude a significant sale of Airbus to China, which has just presented its own passenger air transport alternative with which it intends to compete in the not too distant future with the duopoly of the European giant and its rival . .American, Boeing.
Commercial disputes
China hopes France will push EU towards less conflictual relationship
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the international community hopes “that China and France will speak with one voice on issues related to global stability and peace and the future of humanity.” .Wang does not hide his hope that “France will push the EU to adopt a positive and pragmatic position towards China”.
In fact, P.ekn was convinced that Brexit would improve its understanding with Brussels, which is far from being achieved, despite the growing concern of German industry. Regardless, the upcoming visit indicates that China will continue to play its cards to separate continental Europe from the confrontational path charted by London and Washington.
As proof, the visit of American Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week to Shanghai and Beijing, where he was received – and dismissed – with a minimum of protocol. On the same Friday that Blinken met Xi, China launched a manned rocket to its space station and sent its Defense Minister, Dong Ju, to Kazakhstan to meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu. The day before, the French and Chinese defense ministries had signed a framework document aimed at improving their maritime and air cooperation.
During Xi Jinping's European tour in late 2018, he met with President Pedro Sánchez and Felipe VI, while receiving the Golden Key of Madrid from then-mayor Manuela Carmena. Shortly after, in Lisbon, the Chinese president laid a wreath at the tomb of the poet Luis de Camoes, who lived in Macau three centuries before the capture of Hong Kong by the British.
This time, Emmanuel Macron decided to take Xi Jinping on an excursion to the mountains, to Bagnres-de-Bigorres. But it was on the other side of the Pyrenees, in the former Nissan facilities of the Barcelona free trade zone, that that same month broke the news that the Chinese electric car manufacturer Chery – with Ebro resurrected – would invest hundreds of millions of euros. China does not give out wireless points.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lavanguardia.com/internacional/20240429/9606008/xi-jinping-vuelve-ue-cinco-anos.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SIC chief warns of resignation from assemblies if Imran Khan does not get justice
- Xi Jinping returns to the EU five years later
- Ukraine warns of dire situation against Russia as it awaits US help
- SSW Exam Season Toolkit: Bollywood Mix Tasting Session | Students
- HR leaders value mentoring and innovation
- Indonesian President-elect Prabowo reveals he only ran in 2024 elections with President Jokowi's blessing and support – Mothership.SG
- Riverdance 30th Anniversary Tour Coming to Central Pennsylvania Early Next Year | Entertainment
- Perfetto named PL attacking player of the week
- Tennessee men's golf falls short, suffers SEC championship loss | Golf
- Google fires staff from Flutter, Dart, and Python teams weeks before developer conference
- Israeli officials see threat of ICC arrest warrants over Gaza war | Israel's War on Gaza News
- Inside Nakizumo, Japan's 'crying baby sumo' festival. #Shorts #Japan #BBCNews