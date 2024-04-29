Here are Biden and Trump's paths to Electoral College victory





The 2024 general election is heating up, with President Biden and former President Trump traveling the country as their parties' presumptive nominees.

Both candidates have already made several stops in key battleground states and will be there regularly over the next six and a half months. Although tens of millions of people will vote in the general election across the country, nearly a half-dozen states will likely determine the race.

The Electoral College requires candidates to pay attention to mathematical calculations to determine which combination of states will win. This interactive map of Decision Desk headquarters and The Hill shows all the possible paths candidates could take to win enough votes.

Here are Trump and Biden's most likely paths to victory in the Electoral College:

Biden's path Biden sweeps every 2020 state

Biden has seen some reason to be more optimistic lately when it comes to the polls. Biden and Trump are basically tied in the Hill/Decision Desk HQ national polling average, and several recent polls have shown Biden leading by a few points nationally.

Polls that haven't been as bright are those from battleground states that Biden will need a path to re-election. He's been behind by a few points in several of the states he needs to — including some he won in 2020 — for months.

But he has improved recently in a few states that will be crucial to his path, and he still has many paths to winning the election, like Trump.

The most obvious path for Biden to win in November is to recreate the election strategy that brought him to the White House in 2020. That would involve winning the key battleground states he won four years ago : Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. If he won those states, Trump could still win North Carolina and Biden would be re-elected.

Winning the 2020 coalition of states would give Biden 303 electoral votes to Trump's 235. Because of the redistricting process that took place after the election, that would be three fewer votes than the 306 he had four years ago.

But from a historical perspective, this seems unlikely. Throughout U.S. history, there have never been two consecutive presidential elections in which every state voted for the same party, although that is of course possible.

Biden wins “blue wall” states

Polls show reasons why Biden is worried in several of these states, like Georgia, where Trump has consistently led. But if Trump ends up winning Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, Biden could still achieve victory as long as he keeps a trio of “blue wall” states: Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

A Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll from last month showed Biden still down, but narrowing Trump's lead, particularly in those three areas.

If he wins those three states, Biden would get 269 electoral votes, needing just one more vote in another battleground state to put him over the top.

Both Nebraska and Maine distribute their electoral votes based on which candidate wins in each of their congressional districts, instead of the winner-takes-all system in other states. Maine's 2nd Congressional District voted comfortably for Trump in the last two elections, but Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District narrowly voted for Trump in 2016 before switching to Biden in 2020.

If Biden can keep just this congressional district as well as the blue wall, he would not need any other states to win re-election, reaching the 270 threshold.

The Trump Way Trump Wins Every Major Battleground

The former president appears to have the polling advantage in key states necessary for a winning coalition, and he has expressed confidence, at least based on recent numbers.

Based on The Hill Headquarters/Decision Desk polling average, Trump leads Biden by a few points in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and North Carolina, five of the seven battleground states that will determine probably the election and enough to put it in place. above the 270 electoral votes he needs.

Trump narrowly leads Biden, by less than a percentage point, in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the other two key swing states.

If the election were held now and the polls with Trump in the lead were correct in all seven states, Trump would comfortably beat Biden in the electoral college, 312 votes to 226. This would include the five key states that Biden flipped in 2020 to put him in place. more – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – returning to the Republican column this year.

Trump wins a mix of Sun Belt and industrial states

If Trump failed in the two states where he and Biden are essentially neck-and-neck — Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — but took the others, he would still win, albeit more narrowly, with 283 electoral votes to Biden's 255.

Of course, within the Electoral College, not all states have equal weight, and some states get more valuable prizes based on their population. Pennsylvania, with its 19 electoral votes; Georgia, with its 16 electoral votes; and Michigan, with its 15 electoral votes, may be more likely to get a faster candidate total, but Nevada's six votes could be crucial in a particularly close race.

Of all the battleground states Trump is eyeing, he may be most likely to rely on North Carolina's 16 electoral votes. It was the only state among those seven that Biden did not carry four years ago.

The state has also narrowly voted for the Republican presidential candidate in every election since 2012, despite Democrats' efforts to win the state. If Trump keeps the Tar Heel State again, he will need to win three or four of the remaining battleground states to achieve victory.

That would still be the case for Biden as well, but losing North Carolina would make it more important for Biden than for Trump that he carry at least two of the three largest remaining battleground states — Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan.

If Trump wins North Carolina and the state where he currently has the largest lead in the Hill/Decision Desk HQ polling average, Georgia, he would need to win just two of Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Biden would need at least three in this scenario.

An unlikely but possible scenario would be a 269-269 Electoral College tie between Biden and Trump. This would happen if Biden kept the blue wall with Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, but Trump won the other battlegrounds of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina, as well as the 2nd congressional districts of Maine and Nebraska.

If that happens, the election would be decided by the House, with each state receiving one vote decided by the majority of its delegation. Under the current makeup of the House, Republicans hold a majority of House delegations in 26 states, while Democrats have a majority in 22 states, and two states are evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.

This likely means Biden should win the Electoral College, as Trump would be better positioned to win in a tiebreaker decided by the House.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/4624183-joe-biden-donald-trump-2024-election-november-win-electoral-college-arizona-georgia-pennsylvania-wisconsin-nevada-michigan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos