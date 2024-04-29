Politics
La Poste misjudged an activist whom it described as a “bluffer”
Described as a bluffer and agitator, a former deputy postmaster was right when he alerted Post Office boss Paula Vennells to a major software bug and warned that his inaction would eventually see her be subject to judicial review.
The Post Office underestimated an ultimatum sent by Tim McCormack, who was described as a bluffer by a senior Post Office executive.
But if ex-CEO Vennells had listened and acted on McCormacks' warnings in 2015, she may have avoided her shameful appearance at the statutory inquiry into the Post Office Horizon scandal next month (May 2024).
In October 2015, McCormack wrote directly to Vennells with an ultimatum, which is now public knowledge following his appearance at the inquiry into the Post Office Horizon scandal. But what is less known is the subject of the email and how he and a team of sub-postmasters found evidence that a software bug in Horizon was causing unexplained deficits in the accounts branches.
Dalmellington Bug
The subject of the email, the discovery of a bug at a branch of the post office in Dalmellington, Scotland, gave McCormack the ammunition to deliver his ultimatum to Vennells.
At the time, the Post Office was still using the myth that Horizon was bug-free to answer questions from subposts, MPs, journalists and other activists. Even though Computer Weekly and all IT professionals knew that this statement could not be true, it was difficult to find evidence of errors.
In his email to Vennells, who, like the rest of the Post Office, denied Horizon's errors, McCormack offered to demonstrate Dalmellington's error to him. He told her of his intention to report the story to the press.
This is one last chance for you to accept that what I have been telling you for several years is true, he wrote. I now have clear and indisputable evidence of an intermittent bug in Horizon which can and does cause thousands of pounds of losses to sub-postmasters.
Tonight there is a branch of your network sitting on a five-figure loss, he told Vennells. Money doesn't exist. This is the result of several one-sided transactions mistakenly entered by the system and not the operator.
He explained that this was an error that would not be noticed by many sub-postmasters and could well be the reason why many cases were highlighted by sub-postmasters of the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA).
He presented Vennells with three options: accept that many of the JFSA applicants are honest, decent citizens whose lives have been destroyed by your organization, go to the press and see what happens, or wait for the inevitable scrutiny legal where you will be personally exposed and possibly face criminal charges.
Vennells will appear at Computer investigation on Post Office Horizon for three days starting May 22.
McCormack wrote: We can stop this farce now. You may wake up and realize that the people you rely on to tell you the truth about what's going on don't have the capacity to do so.
This was not his first email communication with Vennells. He had already written to her dozens of times on various subjects affecting deputy postmasters.
He warned her that he would speak to the press quickly. He told Computer Weekly that he had been called an agitator.
Called a bluffer
The post office's lead attorney, Rodric Williams, who recently appeared at an investigative hearing, responded to McCormack by informing him that he had not provided enough information about the bug for the post office can investigate.
Williams had previously told Post officials that he thought McCormack was a bluffer.
In an internal email to fellow Post Office executives, Williams said the Post Office should write to McCormack in the same terms we have written to everyone else who has reported having evidence of defects, adding: In general, my point of view is that this guy is a buffer, always waiting for us to march to his pace. I don't think we should do that, but rather respond with a straight bat.
But McCormack wasn't bluffing. Shortly thereafter, in conjunction with Helen Baker, former Deputy Postmaster and President of the Postmaster's Branch of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), a current Deputy Postmaster who wished to remain anonymous, and with the Deputy -Postmaster Mark Baker, also a CWU representative and running a branch in Somerset at the time (no relation). to Helen Baker), McCormack alerted Computer Weekly to the bug.
Computer Weekly revealed the bug in November 2015 following a quick investigation that revealed the problem as it occurred.
The activist team managed to take what they learned from a social media conversation between two sub-postmasters about the issues they needed to uncover and make the major bug public. The Post Office had remained silent about the bug and this came at a time when the JFSA was preparing a case against the Post Office and the latter was rejecting claims that Horizon was defective.
The Dalmellington bug was later used as evidence in the 2018/19 High Court case, where Alan Bates and over 500 other sub-postmasters proved that Horizon's errors were causing the accounting deficits.
The poor treatment reserved for sub-post offices by the Post Office could only motivate activists, particularly those directly affected.
McCormack first became involved in the campaign during the transformation of the post office network in 2010, which he saw as bad for his business after he and his wife sold their small branch in the Scottish Highlands to purchase a larger branch in the Scottish Borders.
2010 also saw the introduction of Horizon Online. McCormack told Computer Weekly that his interest in Horizon errors began when he began using social media in his campaign against the network transformation.
I got involved in using social media during my campaigns, such as Yahoo! groups. I was watching social media and was active on the National Federation of Subpost (NFSP) forum, McCormack told Computer Weekly.
I'm a curious guy and I have a background in IT. I have just started writing to the Post Office to report problems with the system; not only IT problems, but also process problems, he added.
McCormack made suggestions to the Post about possible improvements, which led to it being taken relatively seriously, he told Computer Weekly. I ended up exchanging communications with senior officials at the Post Office, discussing various technical issues.
I had seen Horizon errors reported on social media and even ended up working with Fujitsu on a particular issue, he added.
He had also visited Alan Bates' campaign website and first emailed the JFSA founder in 2013 about an error he found.
McCormack's work has evolved. At that time Mark Baker from the CWU was a good friend and we were campaigning against network transformation. This evolved from keeping our eyes open to Horizon's mistakes and exchanging emails with people involved in the campaign for justice and Horizon's investigations.
McCormack said he was always on the outside and never treated seriously.
Social networks triggered an investigation
The investigation into the so-called Dalmellington bug began with a social media exchange between rural deputy station managers experiencing problems running local branches, where equipment is transported into small villages to provide services.
McCormack said: This was a Facebook post from the Dalmellington Deputy Administrator about a CWU discussion. She was asking for help because the Post Office had not been able to help her.
There were four of us and we threw ourselves at it, he said.
The group found evidence that Horizon had duplicated acceptance of a funds transfer on at least three occasions. This is even if the payment barcode has only been scanned once. This would lead to Horizon coming up short because the sub-postmaster had repeatedly attempted to send the transfer, believing it to have failed when the screen froze forcing them to log out.
We could see that this was an obvious error. Helen Baker was a senior executive of the NFSP and chair of the CWU postmasters' branch at the time. So she put on a certain hat and wrote to an IT support guy. After the response, which confirmed the problem, we sat down and came up with a plan.
The email from an IT support worker at Postal provider Atos, revealed by Computer Weekly, stated: This issue is caused by the user forcing a logout while post-login checks are not enabled. fully finished. We have already encountered cases of this problem in other branches [that] were caused in the same way (forced disconnection).
The Atos employee said the problem was a process issue that would require a code change on Fujitsu's part. The email stated that submasters had not been notified of the bug.
The error was a significant discovery, as was the confirmation that a bug could cause losses of several thousand euros in a branch's accounts, something the substation wouldn't necessarily notice until it would not have done his accounts. The Post Office held the sub-station managers responsible for any failure that could not be explained.
At the time, the Post Office was still denying the existence of bugs that could cause unexplained shortages, but Dalmellington was proof that a bug did exist.
The postal scandal was first exposed by Computer Weekly in 2009, revealing the stories of seven subpostmasters and the problems they encountered because of accounting software (see Computer Weekly's timeline of articles on the scandal below).
Also read: What you need to know about the Horizon scandal
Also see: ITV Documentary Mr. Bates versus the Post Office: the real story
|
