Singapore-Indonesia leaders' retreat sets stage for successors, with more active engagement expected

Now in its seventh year, the retreat presents an opportunity for leaders of Indonesia and Singapore, along with their ministers, to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments.

While this retreat is a fitting opportunity to reflect and celebrate what we have achieved together, it is also about continuity and looking to the future, Lee said at a joint press conference with Widodo after the meeting. with their successors.

From our current leadership to the next, we are committed to looking to the future, building on solid foundations and expanding our cooperation.

Ahmad Rizky Umar, a senior lecturer at the School of Political Science and International Studies at Australia's University of Queensland, noted how the retreat formally introduces the two countries' successors in addition to deepening bilateral relations.

In Singapore, I don't expect much change from its current foreign policy approach, but I'm not sure that's the case for Indonesia, Umar added. I think there are clues that [Prabowo] could be more active in expanding Indonesia's role in foreign policy.

Asian centrality

As the leaders exchanged views on global developments during the retreat, Widodo used the opportunity to highlight the growing importance of ASEAN central to global challenges such as the situation in the Middle East.

We discussed regional and global issues and agreed to continue to encourage the path to world peace. Middle East and strive to strengthen ASEAN centralization, Widodo said.

The concept of centrality among the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations highlights the group's role in resolving regional challenges and engaging with external powers.

According to Umar, discussions on the centrality of ASEAN have existed for several years. Widodo has shown interest in maximizing the group's influence during Indonesia's Asean presidency in 2023, but to limited effect.

Filipino fishermen encounter a Chinese ship in Scarborough Reef in the disputed South China Sea in February 2023. Photo: AFP

Several ASEAN countries face strained relations with China over overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea.

The ongoing conflict has proven to be a persistent challenge for the regional bloc, observers say, with negotiations protracted for a deal. Code of Conduct on disputed waters without achieving much progress.

The emphasis on ASEAN centrality speaks to the challenges Indonesia and Singapore currently face, particularly with tensions in the global order, challenges in the South China Sea, but also competition between major powers between the United States and China, Umar said.

Both States are keen to defend South East Asia of the threat of regional instability in the future, so this is something Prabowo and Wong will strive to preserve during their own tenure as leaders.

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (left) with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto at the leaders' retreat in Bogor, Indonesia, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Different approaches?

During their meeting on Monday, the two outgoing leaders highlighted the progress their countries have made in several sectors, including the green economy, defense ties and technology.

PM Lee also cited the successful implementation of the Expanded Framework bilateral agreements which came into force last month and cover a range of issues including airspace management, defense cooperation and security. 'extradition.

According to Dedi Dinarto, Indonesian senior analyst at strategic consultancy Global Counsel, Prabowo is expected to maintain or even improve the strong bilateral cooperation established by Lee and Widodo, given Singapore's status as the largest investor and its position as a leading investor. Indonesia's main trading partner.

However, analysts also noted the different personalities of Widodo and Prabowo in their regional approaches.

Citing Prabowo's recent visits to China, Japan And Malaysia analyst Umar said the president-elect has already signaled that he wants to play a more active role in international politics.

Last week, Prabowo also wrote an essay for The Economist, in which he accused the West of double standards regarding the Middle East conflict.

[Widodo] is quiet and doesn't like international commitment much, but Prabowo is different. His international engagement can be expected to be stronger than Widodo's, Umar said.

The question is how Lawrence Wong will interact with Prabowo. As Singapore also has a strong international profile, I think we can expect greater bilateral engagement and more active leadership from both leaders in international politics beyond the region, added Umar.

Similarly, Global Counsel's Dedi said Prabowo's astute understanding of world affairs meant he was expected to seek stronger influence over foreign policy decisions than Widodo.

While Prabowo promised to continue Widodos' agenda and remain neutral toward China and the United States during his campaign, analysts say it remains to be seen what his approach will be once he will have taken power.

Prabowos' idiosyncrasy is exactly where the uncertainty lies, although it remains to be seen how much this personality factor might affect the status quo of Singapore-Indonesia relations, Dedi said.