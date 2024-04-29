Shahzad Akbar, aide to former PM Imran Khan, sues Pakistani government over UK acid attack





Shahzad Akbar suffered an acid attack on November 26, 2023. Journalist Akbar served a copy of the lawsuit on the Pakistan High Commission. Former Prime Minister's adviser names several officials responsible for the attack. Akbar mentions Pakistani militants being targeted abroad.

LONDON: Shahzad Akbar, a former federal minister and former adviser to deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan, is taking legal action against the Pakistan government over an acid attack that left him scarred for life.

Acid was thrown in his face when he opened his door to a caller at his home in the English town of Royston on November 26, 2023.

He only believes in his glasses, and slamming the door stopped him from being blinded.

On Monday afternoon, Akbar served a copy of his lawsuit on the Pakistan High Commission in London. This reporter has seen a copy of the legal claim of more than 15 pages. It names several Pakistani government officials as responsible for the attack.

Akbar claimed in the letter that the government of Pakistan was behind the attack, which occurred in front of his young child, and which left him with scars and psychological wounds.

Akbar has sent the Pakistani government a letter outlining the case he plans to bring against it in the High Court in London.

Akbar, 46, served as an advisor to Imran Khan until three months before the prime minister's ouster in April 2022.

A press release issued by the law firm representing the former advisor said Akbar highlighted how powerful elements interfered with his accountability and anti-corruption goals when he was a federal minister.

Realizing that the problem was systematic and that he could not address the rampant corruption in Pakistan, he resigned from Khan's government in January 2022, it is reported.

He adds: Shortly after Khan's ouster, Shahzad was placed on a no-fly list. His name was removed from the list after winning his legal challenge. On April 17, 2022, he fled to London via Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to avoid being targeted by Pakistan and/or its agents.

In December 2022, Shahzad moved to the United Kingdom and took up a position as a lawyer with a British company based in London. He claims that the government of Pakistan continued to target him through acts of transnational repression.

The former minister claimed that in October 2023, he was informed by his acquaintances that the Pakistan High Commission in London was trying to trace his home address.

In November 2023, Shahzad received a letter from the Pakistan High Commission demanding information about a confidential deal involving the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency.

The press release states: Two weeks later, on November 26, 2023, Shahzad suffered an acid attack. His wife and daughters were at home with him when the attacker struck. The attacker pointed acid from a bottle at Shahzad's face, injuring him on the face, head and right arm. Without his glasses, the acid would have also injured Shahzad's eyes, likely causing permanent partial or complete blindness. Shahzad reacted quickly and slammed his front door. His skin began to melt and he was in excruciating pain.

Shahzad's wife called 999 and fire and rescue personnel hosed him down outside his home in near-freezing temperatures. Unsure if the substance used was fatal, emergency services took Shahzad to Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge. The attack caused discoloration and/or hyperpigmentation of the areas of skin burned by the acid. Shahzad claims the attack was carried out and/or directed by Pakistan and/or its agents.

Akbar named targeted Pakistani militants abroad, including Ahmad Waqas Goraya, Gul Bukhari, Fazal Khan and Arshad Sharif.

Hertfordshire Police confirmed that Akbar reported the November 26 acid attack, but police have not charged anyone in connection with the investigation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/541709-ex-pm-imran-khans-aide-shahzad-akbar-sues-pakistani-govt-over-acid-attack-in-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos