Trump and central trial witness share tortured history





When Michael Cohen takes the stand in Donald Trump's criminal trial, as he expects, it will mark a climax in the real-life story of ambition and betrayal that has played out between the two men for nearly two decades.

In the New York courtroom, Cohen will be just feet from the man he once considered a model of raw power and intoxicating glamour. Trump will have to sit quietly and hear directly from his company's former lawyers about how Cohenweeks before the 2016 election paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged tryst with Trump , and how these reimbursements were allegedly hidden in company records as legal fees. Trump denies having a meeting with Daniels and has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of financial fraud related to how the payments were recorded.

The saga between Michael Cohen and Donald Trump highlights how Trump operated for decades, sending people into his thrall and abruptly releasing them when they outgrew their usefulness. Few former Trump allies have turned on him as publicly as Cohen, who served prison time for crimes related to work he did for Trump, including payments to Daniels. It's this tortured history that makes Cohen such a difficult witness for prosecutors. He is a central player in the case against Trump and yet he is a convicted felon.

I have lived in personal and mental incarceration since the day I accepted an offer to work for a real estate mogul whose business acumen I deeply admire, Cohen told a federal judge in 2018 as he was sentenced to three years in prison. for campaign finance violations and other crimes. In fact, I now know that there is little to admire.

When Cohen began working for Donald Trump in 2006, Cohen, by his own account, was a little-known Manhattan lawyer who used the money he earned from personal injury and medical malpractice cases and the was investing in taxi medallions and apartments in Trump-branded buildings. But when Trump tricked him into using heavy-handed tactics with a construction sign, Cohen found he relished the pleasure of working in Trump's orbit. (Trump gave Cohen a copy of an impassioned speech he gave while trying to stack a pro-Trump painting in a gold frame, of course.)

Within a few years, Cohen had his own office in Trump Tower and, according to Cohen's memoir, Disloyal, Trump was at Cohen's son's bar mitzvah, telling them both: You're family.

By the time Trump was the Republican presidential nominee in 2016, Cohen had become a point of contact for dozens of Trump's acquaintances and business associates. Most relevant to Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, was David Pecker, who was at the time publisher of the National Inquirer, and testified on April 26 that he helped remove articles that might have harmed the Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

In his memoir, Cohen describes himself as a former Trump acolyte, who, to the frustration of his own wife and family, was completely captivated by the intoxication of the real estate moguls' presence and approval .

Trump fed him a fantasy like a trusted artist and showed me that he inhabited a different type of reality, one that he would share with only me, a world filled with wonder, excitement, power, intrigue and adulation, Cohen wrote. All I had to do was what I was told, without asking questions or thinking twice.

But that gossamer bubble began to lose its luster when Trump won the White House, removed Cohen from his role in Washington, gave him an annual bonus equivalent to a third of the previous year and, by Cohen's account , slowly reimbursed Cohen for his payment to Daniels. These reimbursements caught the attention of special counsel Robert Mueller who was investigating ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, and when Cohen's office was raided by FBI agents in April 2018, Cohen said that Trump spoke to him on the phone and told him to stay strong: I've got your back. Everything will be alright.

It was the last time Cohen spoke to Trump, Cohen wrote in his memoir. Over the next few months, Cohen initially agreed to a joint defense deal with Trump and others in his orbit. He also admits to lying to Congress when he testified about conversations he had with Trump about a Russian real estate deal. I lied and lied and lied, he writes in his memoirs. When the Justice Department charged him with crimes related to his taxi medallion business, his tax returns, and his payments to Daniels, he decided to plead guilty and get a reduced sentence. That’s when he turned on Trump.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for financial crimes and lying to Congress. During the pandemic lockdowns, he was released from Otisville Correctional Center in New York after a year of confinement. He was briefly fired for allegedly violating the terms of his release by continuing to work on his memoir and pursuing his publication project.

In recent years, Cohens has been a prime target of Trump's ire, with the former president calling his former fixer a fraud, a proven liar and a disgraced criminal. ” Trump continued to launch attacks against Cohen as the criminal trial accelerated, in part why Judge Juan Merchan imposed a silence on Trump, saying he could not publicly criticize the jurors , lawyers and potential witnesses.

Despite the animosity between them, the lives of Trump and Cohen remain intertwined in multiple ways. Cohen still lives at Trump Park Avenue, a Trump-branded building in Manhattan. And last year, Cohen participated in Trump's civil fraud trial, testifying that he helped manipulate the value of Trump's assets on financial statements used to help Trump obtain loans and other transactions. Trump reportedly remained outside the courtroom while his former fixer delivered the damaging testimony.

Trump does not have this option in his criminal trial. If Cohen testifies, the two will come face to face again, after all these years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6971667/donald-trump-trial-michael-cohen/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos