Delhi High Court rejects plea to bar PM Narendra Modi from contesting polls for 6 years





The Lok Sabha elections are currently taking place in the country. New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a petition seeking to bar Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting elections for six years for allegedly seeking votes in the name of deities, saying the petition was “completely ill-conceived”. Justice Sachin Datta said the plea was “devoid of any merit”. Petitioner Anand S Jondhale, a lawyer, had urged the court to take action against Prime Minister Modi for allegedly seeking votes in the name of gods and places of worship, saying it amounted to violation of the model code of conduct and committing an offense under Indian criminal law. Law on the Code and the Representation of the People. The Lok Sabha elections are currently taking place in the country. The High Court said the petition was completely misconceived for several reasons, including the fact that once the petitioner filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 10, he had no reason to 'invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction of this court, even before. the disposition of the complaint by the commission. “The petitioner presupposes that there has been a violation of the model code of conduct. This presupposition is totally unjustified. It is not permissible for this court to direct the ECI to take a particular view on the complaint of the petitioner or on any other complaint for that matter and issue peremptory directions as requested by the petitioner,” the court said. He further said that the ECI is obliged to take an independent view on the complaint of the petitioner and if aggrieved thereby, he is free to resort to appropriate remedies available under the law. During the hearing, advocate Sidhant Kumar, appearing for the ECI, said that the complaint filed by the petitioner would be duly addressed and appropriate orders would be passed. The petition states that the Prime Minister delivered a speech in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, on April 9, in which he “not only sought votes on behalf of Hindu and Sikh deities and their places of worship, but also made comments against opposition political parties as being pro-Muslim.” . The petitioner alleged that during his speech, the Prime Minister had appealed to voters to vote for the BJP in the name of “Hindu deities and Hindu places of worship as well as Sikh deities and Sikh places of worship”. He sought to prevent the prime minister from seeking votes on behalf of religious deities and places of worship. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/delhi-high-court-rejects-plea-seeking-to-ban-pm-narendra-modi-from-contesting-polls-for-6-years-5549121 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos