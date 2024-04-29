Former Imran Khan adviser sues Pakistani government in UK over acid attack





A former Pakistani minister and close aide of former Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched a legal battle against Islamabad after an acid attack left him scarred for life in the UK. The acid attack took place in November last year as Shahzad Akbar opened his door to a caller at his home in the English town of Royston. He was lucky not to lose his sight, which he owes to wearing glasses and slamming the door in time. Akbar sought refuge in Britain after leading efforts to consolidate his former boss at home, who was ousted from power two years ago.

Shahzad Akbar claims Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI was behind the acid attack.

He was rushed to hospital and treated for burns to his head and arm. He was quoted by The Independent news agency as saying: “The physical injuries have healed. The psychological problems go deeper.

They were trying to send me a message: that I am not safe. This time they weren't trying to kill me, but they were making it clear that they could, he added.

On Monday, April 29, he sent a 15-page letter to the Pakistan High Commission in London. The document names several Pakistani officials as responsible for the attack.

Akbar served as Imran Khan's advisor for at least three months before the now-jailed politician was ousted.

A press release issued by the law firm representing Shahzad Akbar said: Realizing that the problem was systematic and that he could not address the rampant corruption in Pakistan, he resigned from Khan's government in January 2022.

Shortly after Khan's ouster, Shahzad was placed on a no-fly list. His name was removed from the list after winning his legal challenge. On April 17, 2022, he fled to London via Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to avoid being targeted by Pakistan and/or its agents, it is said.

In December 2022, Shahzad moved to the United Kingdom and took up a position as a lawyer with a British company based in London. He claims that the government of Pakistan has continued to target him through acts of transnational repression, he adds.

Before the attack, in October 2023, the former minister had also claimed that the Pakistan High Commission in London was tracking his movements and tracing his home address.

Pakistan is known for its attacks on protest elements abroad. According to Akbar, several activists have been targeted by the Pakistani government, including Ahmad Waqas Goraya, Gul Bukhari, Fazal Khan and Arshad Sharif.

Vikrant Singh

Geopolitical writer at WION, follows Indian foreign policy and global politics, in search of truth.

