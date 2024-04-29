Politics
Singapore-Indonesia leaders' retreat sets stage for successors, with more active engagement expected
While this retreat is a fitting opportunity to reflect and celebrate what we have achieved together, it is also about continuity and looking to the future, Lee said at a joint press conference with Widodo after the meeting. with their successors.
From our current leadership to the next, we are committed to looking to the future, building on solid foundations and expanding our cooperation.
Ahmad Rizky Umar, a senior lecturer at the School of Political Science and International Studies at Australia's University of Queensland, noted how the retreat formally introduces the two countries' successors in addition to deepening bilateral relations.
In Singapore, I don't expect much change from its current foreign policy approach, but I'm not sure that's the case for Indonesia, Umar added. I think there are clues that [Prabowo] could be more active in expanding Indonesia's role in foreign policy.
Asian centrality
The concept of centrality among the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations highlights the group's role in resolving regional challenges and engaging with external powers.
According to Umar, discussions on the centrality of ASEAN have existed for several years. Widodo has shown interest in maximizing the group's influence during Indonesia's Asean presidency in 2023, but to limited effect.
Several ASEAN countries face strained relations with China over overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea.
The emphasis on ASEAN centrality speaks to the challenges Indonesia and Singapore currently face, particularly with tensions in the global order, challenges in the South China Sea, but also competition between major powers between the United States and China, Umar said.
Different approaches?
During their meeting on Monday, the two outgoing leaders highlighted the progress their countries have made in several sectors, including the green economy, defense ties and technology.
PM Lee also cited the successful implementation of the Expanded Framework bilateral agreements which came into force last month and cover a range of issues including airspace management, defense cooperation and security. 'extradition.
According to Dedi Dinarto, Indonesian senior analyst at strategic consultancy Global Counsel, Prabowo is expected to maintain or even improve the strong bilateral cooperation established by Lee and Widodo, given Singapore's status as the largest investor and its position as a leading investor. Indonesia's main trading partner.
However, analysts also noted the different personalities of Widodo and Prabowo in their regional approaches.
China, Japan witness major diplomatic coup for Prabowo in Indonesia
China, Japan witness major diplomatic coup for Prabowo in Indonesia
Last week, Prabowo also wrote an essay for The Economist, in which he accused the West of double standards regarding the Middle East conflict.
[Widodo] is quiet and doesn't like international commitment much, but Prabowo is different. His international engagement can be expected to be stronger than Widodo's, Umar said.
The question is how Lawrence Wong will interact with Prabowo. As Singapore also has a strong international profile, I think we can expect greater bilateral engagement and more active leadership from both leaders in international politics beyond the region, added Umar.
Similarly, Global Counsel's Dedi said Prabowo's astute understanding of world affairs meant he was expected to seek stronger influence over foreign policy decisions than Widodo.
While Prabowo promised to continue Widodos' agenda and remain neutral toward China and the United States during his campaign, analysts say it remains to be seen what his approach will be once he will have taken power.
Prabowos' idiosyncrasy is exactly where the uncertainty lies, although it remains to be seen how much this personality factor might affect the status quo of Singapore-Indonesia relations, Dedi said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/politics/article/3260832/singapore-indonesia-leaders-retreat-sets-stage-successors-more-active-engagement-expected
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden criticizes Trump at White House Correspondents' Dinner, Trump reacts quickly
- Singapore-Indonesia leaders' retreat sets stage for successors, with more active engagement expected
- French actor to face trial over sexual assault allegations
- Legion Family Day makes messages available to communities across the country
- Doja Cat drinks a glass of wine on the carpet at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards
- Save over $1,400 when you get the best deal on Samsung's Frame TV
- Israeli officials worried about ICC orders: Tensions in the Middle East
- Former Imran Khan adviser sues Pakistani government in UK over acid attack
- US says Putin probably didn't order Navalny's death in February: report | Political news
- Fall Guy Ryan Gosling Praises Universals Waterworld Stunt Team – Daily Breeze
- Jack Todd: Bob Cole's voice intertwined with Canadian hockey history
- DIU announces new deputy director of commercial operations