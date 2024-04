Our neighborhood has become unpredictable again

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the only one to criticize Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, thus representing the sentiment of the Islamic world. [AP]

This part of the world has always been full of surprises. The latest came Friday afternoon when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at the United States and Israel and said he was canceling a planned visit to Washington. This is an extremely important, even crucial, development which will certainly have an impact on Greek-Turkish relations, but also on the security architecture in the Eastern Mediterranean. Athens was counting on a period of tranquility in the Aegean Sea, based on the admission that Ankara needed “calm waters” in its relations with the United States in its attempt to obtain modernization and the purchase of new aircraft F-16 combat aircraft. How this calm in Greek-Turkish relations would be maintained had been agreed upon and shaped over a long period by the American ambassadors in Athens and Ankara. Berlin also played a role behind the scenes, but the Americans were the protagonists. However, after Erdogan's recent outburst, Congress is unlikely to greenlight Ankara's demands. The Turkish president's actions will be downplayed by the State Department's usual defenders, but it will be an uphill battle for them. Two key questions remain: why did Erdogan drop this bomb and will this lead to a new period of heightened tension in the Aegean? The answer to the first question probably lies in psychology. Many believe that following developments in Gaza, Erdogan began to see himself as the leader of a superpower but also as the leader of a global Muslim alliance against Israel and the West. Someone who sees himself in such a role will do unreasonable things and ignore the advice of technocrats and diplomats. This is a messianic attitude. Maybe he was influenced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, or maybe he's betting he has a different counterpart in the White House come January. As for Greek-Turkish relations, we will have to see what this sudden tension will mean in Ankara's relations with Washington. An Erdogan who is not interested in the F-16s or a meeting with US President Joe Biden can easily fall back into a policy of overflights and provocations. Washington will have to decide what position it will adopt and whether it will abandon its illusions. No doubt some will come forward to propose that approval of the F-35 deal with Greece be put on hold until the dust settles with Ankara and it becomes clearer whether Turkey will get its F -16. Either way, we're seeing a whole new ball game as the neighborhood becomes unpredictable once again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/opinion/1237561/our-neighborhood-just-got-unpredictable-again/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos