Rahul insulted Rajas, mother of nawabs, his appeasement policy in Congress: PM Modi | Bangalore News





Belagavi/Bengaluru/Davanagere/Hosapete : To input Congress Deputy Rahul Gandhi remark about rajas and maharajas who would plunder the poor as an insult to legacy Among the big boys, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the party's habit of appeasement prevents it from speaking in the same vein about atrocities committed by nawabs, nizams, sultans and badshahs.

The Congress shehzada said that our rajas and maharajas of the time were ruthless. He insulted those like Chhatrapati Shivaji and Kitturs Rani Chennamma, whose courage and patriotism still fills us with national pride. Does he (Rahul) not know the royal family of Mysuru, whom we all respect and are proud of? he said at a rally in Karnatakas Belagavi.

Modi said it was evident that Rahul's statements were carefully calibrated and intended to appease a particular vote bank.

The Congress seems to have forgotten the grave excesses committed by Aurangzeb, who destroyed thousands of our temples. Shehzada is not talking about him and others who destroyed our pilgrimage sites, looted them, killed our people and massacred our cattle… The Congress has now allied itself with parties that glorify Aurangzeb, he said. he declares.

The Prime Minister's tirade against Rahul and the Congress continued in Sirsi, Davanagere and Hosapete as he crossed North Karnataka in less than eight hours, campaigning for support for the BJP on 14 Lok Sabha seats who will vote on May 7.

Modi said forces hostile to Indian growth were favoring a weak government at the Center so that they could carry out their nefarious plan. He said that in Karnataka, the future of thousands of students was under threat after the Congress government summarily abandoned the national education policy.

Modi cited the cases of an ST woman paraded naked in Hosa Vantamuri village near Belagavi, the murder of a Jain seer in Chikkodi and an explosion in a Bengaluru cafe as evidence of deteriorating law and order in the Karnataka day by day.

He doubled down on his accusation against the Congress over inheritance tax, reiterating that the party intends to control all properties, including land, vehicles, bank lockers, gold and mangalsutras, for distribution between his vote bank.

(With contributions from Ravi Uppar, Anil Gejji, Basavaraj Maralihalli and Chamaraj Savadi)

