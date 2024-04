In a hush money case, Lindsey Graham's new defense against Trump won't work

Shortly afterward, Donald Trump's classified documents scandal erupted when the former president and his allies concocted a series of flawed defenses. Among the worst is the Everybody Does It line, rooted in the idea that many former presidents have effectively done the same thing as Trump.

The defense's main problem was that it was ridiculous: the circumstances surrounding the Republicans' alleged crimes made its controversy unique.

Nearly two years later, it was strange to see Sen. Lindsey Graham deploy a similar argument in response to Trump's ongoing criminal trial in New York. Rolling Stone reported South Carolina Republicans' latest interview with CNN's Dana Bash:

When Bash asked Graham about former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker saying he had a habit of picking up and killing potentially damaging stories about Trump to help his presidential campaign, Graham considered this as a common media strategy. You know, apparently a lot of people do that: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tiger Woods, Graham said.

Clearly, the senator was not joking.

Of course, this line of defense is not entirely new. About a year ago, before Tucker Carlson parted ways with Fox News, the anchor told his audience, “Then you can believe whatever side you want to believe.” But paying people not to talk about things, and keeping the money quiet, is common in modern America.

To quickly recap, based on the evidence already filed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs' office, a relatively simple picture has emerged. As Election Day 2016 approached, Trump and his political team were worried about the public learning about his alleged extramarital sexual affair with a porn star named Stormy Daniels. With these fears in mind, the then-candidate and his team created a shell company, which Trump fixer Michael Cohen used to pay Daniels, thereby buying his silence.

Soon after, prosecutors say, Trump falsified business records while gradually making payments to Cohen, reimbursing the lawyer for the scheme even from the White House. These were the same payments that ultimately helped send Cohen to prison.

To think that such projects are ordinary in modern American life is obviously crazy, but what about Graham's argument? Haven't other celebrities been caught in similar situations?

Maybe, but and this is the important part that other celebrities haven't run for the highest office in the land.

And yet there was Graham on the heels of Trump's latest anti-Graham harangue peddling that phrase on national television as if it were credible. It was not.

In the same interview, the South Carolinian added that he would absolutely support the presumptive nominee in the fall, even if Trump was a convicted felon on Election Day.

