Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping expected in the Pyrenees, historic summit meeting





on the occasion of 60 years of diplomatic relations between France and China, Emmanuel Macron will receive Xi Jinping and his wife from Monday May 6 to Tuesday May 7, 2024. During this state visit, they will visit the Hautes-Pyrnes. The Pic du Midi could accommodate the two heads of state. This is a first for Hautes-Pyrnes. A visit to the summit. On May 6 and 7, the department will welcome the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron and the Chinese President Xi Jinping on a state visit. This official visit to France comes as part of 60 years of diplomatic relations between France and China. It follows the visit of the President of the Republic to Beijing and Canton in April 2023. The discussions will focus on international crises, including the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East. The two heads of state will also address commercial issues, scientific, cultural and sporting cooperation, but they will also talk about joint actions to take in the face of global warming. After being received in Paris, Xi Jinping and his wife will therefore be welcomed by Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron in the Hautes-Pyrnes. A more intimate visit, in a department dear to the President of the Republic, whichwhich should seal relations between the two men. The details of this visit are not yet known but a climb to the summit of the Pic du Midi cannot be ruled out. At the beginning of April, a delegation of more than 80 people even went to La Mongie to scout out the site and undoubtedly check all the security issues inherent in this type of state visit. Fifteen days earlier, Chinese representatives had carried out the same locations. If the two heads of state climb the Pic du Midi it would be a first in the history of the site which peaks at 2877 meters.

Midday peak in 360 view



François Reboul We received delegations from the prefecture but since then we have had no more information. I think we will be notified at the very last moment. We are not sure that they will go up to the Pic du Midi, one thing is certain, this presidential trip is incredible for our department, to have such global visibility. The Chinese often only see France through Paris, but this state visit to the Hautes-Pyrnes, and perhaps to the Pic du Midi, would offer them another vision of our country. Daniel Soucaze, director of the Pic du Midi mixed union Only one head of state has climbed the Pic du Midi. “Only Emmanuel Macron rose as head of state to the Pic du Midi in 2018 but two heads of state at the same time, this has never happened, it would be exceptional,” specifies the director of the Pic du Midi mixed union. For the moment, the site is currently closed to the public for its annual maintenance before reopening to the general public on June 1st. “Since we are closed, we can welcome them at any time, we are ready in any case,”concludes Daniel Soucaze. Contacted by telephone, the Elysee press service neither confirmed nor denied this visit to the Pic du Midi by Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping on May 6 and 7.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://france3-regions.francetvinfo.fr/occitanie/hautes-pyrenees/tarbes/les-presidents-emmanuel-macron-et-xi-jinping-attendus-dans-les-pyrenees-rencontre-historique-au-sommet-2962208.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos